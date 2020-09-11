Kevin Hart Opens Up On Why He Kept His COVID-19 Diagnosis A Secret

The ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect us all in different ways, even as the number of cases grows more stable. And as the world begins to reopen, it becomes tempting to overlook just how threatening the virus can be, despite more and more public figures speaking up about receiving positive test results.

Kevin Hart was only one of many celebrities diagnosed with COVID-19 as far back as March, though he chose to stay quiet on the matter until recently. The comedian and actor – perhaps best known for the rebooted Jumanji series – appeared at Dave Chappelle’s An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair comedy show in Yellow Springs, Ohio and at one point, Hart gave an explanation for his silence that appeared to blur the line between performance and candor.

“The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am,” said Hart.

Although this could have been nothing more than Hart continuing his longstanding streak of self-deprecating humor, he would not have been wrong to assume that his diagnosis may have been overshadowed by the other actor. Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, first contracted the virus while the former was shooting a biopic about the life of Elvis Presley near the beginning of the pandemic.

The couple were the first high-profile celebrities to become infected and created a noticeably greater impact on the perception of COVID-19 than peers like Idris Elba and Antonio Banderas, who were diagnosed shortly thereafter as a result.

Kevin Hart didn’t reveal much else about his struggle with the virus at the show or on social media, so he may want to keep it private for now. With that said, he’s earned a reputation for being open with fans about his experiences, so we may learn more from his perspective very soon.