Kevin Hart Thinks Dwayne Johnson Would Make An Amazing Politician

According to Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson isn’t planning on entering politics anytime soon. However, if he did, Hart – who brought up the subject while appearing on The Beat with Ari Melber on MSNBC – is certain of the fact that his Jumanji co-star would make an incredibly successful statesman.

It’s not unheard of for a performer to become a member of government. On the contrary, it’s kind of become the norm in recent years. Before Donald Trump – whom many once knew as the guy that hosted the popular game show The Apprentice – took up residence in the White House, he was preceded by Hollywood veteran Ronald Reagan.

Then there’s Arnold Schwarzenegger, the bodybuilder-turned-actor who ended up serving as the governor of California for many years. Schwarzenegger’s example is especially telling, considering how much his and Johnson’s professional background are alike. And while the man formerly known as The Rock may not have a funny German accent, he’s got a shiny bald head and tons of charisma to make up for it.

Nor is Johnson a stranger to campaigning. In the past, when he was still a WWE fighter, he made cameos during the National Conventions of both the Democratic and Republican parties. Which one he would pledge allegiance to should he decide to run for office, only he can know for sure. However, considering his activity on social media, he’d probably join the Democrats.

Hart himself has never been particularly involved in politics. However, after surviving a terrible accident which made him recognize his own mortality just last year, maybe the actor is considering becoming more involved moving forward.

“If he ever [wanted to enter] politics,” he said, “I don’t think it’ll be something that’s halfway. He would either give it his all – or not give in anything at all…When you’ve seen what we’ve seen…nothing is impossible anymore.”

If Dwayne Johnson would enter the race, there’s a solid chance that he’d win. That said, if he wants to be even surer of his victory, he definitely should consider adding Hart to his ballot.