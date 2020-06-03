At some point during their careers, almost every recognizable comedy actor will inevitably try their hand at more serious and dramatic fare, and Kevin James is the latest addition to that list. Although he’s best known for being a frequent collaborator in the seemingly never-ending stream of Adam Sandler vehicles, this week sees the former King of Queens star playing a villain for the first time.

Hailing from the directors of little-seen Dave Bautista action thriller Bushwick, Becky sees James playing the bad guy opposite 14 year-old horror veteran Lulu Wilson of Ouija: Origin of Evil, Annabelle: Creation and The Haunting of Hill House fame, in a home invasion movie that was originally set to premiere as part of the Tribeca Film Festival before it was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

As you can see below, the synopsis doesn’t sound as though Becky will be breaking any new narrative ground, but the presence of Kevin James putting a new twist on his established screen persona should no doubt be enough of a reason to convince many folks that it’s worth checking out.

“The film centers on rebellious 14-year-old Becky (Wilson) as she’s brought to a weekend getaway at a lake house by her father in an effort to try to reconnect after her mother’s death. The trip takes a turn for the worse when a group of convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick (James), suddenly invade the lake house.”

Seeing the usually-affable actor playing a shaven-headed Neo-Nazi that’s escaped from prison and terrorizes a family to try and get what he wants certainly boasts the curiosity factor, and now Quiver Distribution and Redbox Entertainment have announced that not only is Becky scheduled to hit digital and on-demand this Friday, but the movie is also coming to select drive-in theaters.

Cinemas around the world are still shut as a result of the pandemic and this has led to a huge surge in demand for drive-in theaters, which are currently riding their biggest wave of popularity in decades. Becky will be arriving in fourteen states this weekend, and the old-school home invasion thriller seems tailor-made for the experience.