Clerks fans don’t have long to wait before they get their first glimpse of the third film in the series as Kevin Smith today revealed a date for when fans can expect a trailer.

Clerks III will be receiving its first trailer next Wednesday, July 6 and the whole gang is back. The film will see the returns of Dante, Randal, Elias, Becky, and of course, Jay and Silent Bob.

This film will be a sequel set in the series established by the 1994 Clerks film and is finally on the way after suffering a ton of delays due to a range of factors.

Fans who are eager to see the film can purchase tickets to catch it on the screening tour which will arrive in 19 cities this September before more locations are added. The second wave of locations that will join the Clerks III tour will be announced next month at Comic-Con.

A synopsis for Clerks III provides fans will a brief glimpse into the plot of the sequel which will take place decades after the original.

“Dante, Elias, and Jay and Silent Bob are enlisted by Randal after a heart attack to make a movie about the convenience store that started it all.”

ONE WEEK FROM TODAY!

The CLERKS III trailer drops Next Wednesday! Get your first look at the return of Dante, Randal, Elias, Becky, Jay and Bob, and score your tickets for the first 19 cities we’ll be touring in September (with the second wave of dates announced at @Comic_Con)! pic.twitter.com/bh264cwjzN — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 29, 2022

Clerks was a pivotal film for Smith and his fellow cast members. The film received its sequel Clerks II in 2006 along with plenty of spin-off projects such as Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and the most recent film, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

Keep your eyes peeled on Smith’s social media next week to ensure you don’t miss the trailer when it drops.