There may have been 10 films nominated for Best Picture at the upcoming Oscars, but there’s one film that was left out that’s leaving a lot of people annoyed — Spider-Man: No Way Home — and Kevin Smith is one of them.

The popular filmmaker, actor and author uploaded a video to his YouTube channel yesterday, and during the course of the video, when he realized the blockbuster was left out of the race, he didn’t hold back his upset at the Academy. Smith originally thought the film made the cut, as he hadn’t seen the nominations list yet, but Marc Bernardin let him know it didn’t.

I would just like to congratulate the good folks who made Spider-Man: No Way Home for the very deserved Best Picture nomination that I’m sure it got, I didn’t read the nods. Marc, tell me that I’m right. What the f-ck? They got ten slots, they can’t give one to the biggest f-cking movie of like the last three years? Man, and they’re like ‘Why won’t anyone watch this show?’ Like f-cking make a populist choice, f-ck, man. You got how many slots? Throw in Spider-Man for God’s sakes. Let him swing in there. F-cking poor kid’s always getting crapped on and sh-t, show Peter Parker some f-cking love. I’m not even being facetious, with as many movies as they have nominated for best picture….

It’s not unusual that many are surprised at this snub. No Way Home received critical acclaim and was the highest-grossing film of 2021. The film was widely praised for its plot and was expected to pick up several nominations. However, it only received one, for Best Visual Effects. Will the threequel win? We’ll find out when the ceremony takes place next month, March 28.