Key and Peele make the afterlife lively in new trailer for Netflix family horror ‘Wendell & Wild’

Just a couple of months after his most recent live-action horror NOPE hit theaters, Jordan Peele is back with a new Netflix movie that’s scaring its way onto streaming later this October. Wendell and Wild not only marks the latest collaboration between Peele and his frequent co-star Keegan-Michael Key, it also serves as the first partnership between the Get Out guru and stop-motion master Henry Selick. With the film’s release just a couple of week’s away, check out its new trailer above.

Coming across like a unique blend of Paranorman, Beetlejuice, and a Key & Peele sketch, Wendell & Wild stars the aforementioned pair as the two trickster demons of the title, who strike a deal with a punk rock-loving teen (Lyric Ross, This is Us) so they can leave the Underworld and live out their dreams in the Land of the Living. The stacked cast also includes the likes of Angela Bassett, Ving Rhames, and James Hong.

Image via Netflix

The movie looks to be the perfect spooky season snack for anyone who never misses one of Peel’s projects and who has been missing Selick’s signature brand of supernatural stop-motion goodness for the last 13 years — the Nightmare Before Christmas director hasn’t released a film since his beloved Neil Gaiman adaptation Coraline in 2009.

Unfortunately, early reactions to the movie, when it premiered at Toronto Film Festival last month, were somewhat mixed. While critics praised its imagination and quirky qualities, some were quick to disparage its 105-minute runtime which was felt to be too long, leaving the story feeling overstuffed, by many. Still, there’s every reason to still check this one out when it’s summoned up onto Netflix just in time for Halloween on Friday, Oct. 28.