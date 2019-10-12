Killer Croc Actor Rules Himself Out Of The Suicide Squad

It’s only been three years (and change) since DC’s Suicide Squad movie arrived in theaters, and already, Warner Bros. is plotting a hard reset with Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn at the helm.

The Powers That Be made the swoop soon after Gunn was fired by Disney – only to be reinstated at the helm of Guardians 3, which he’ll begin developing once The Suicide Squad has seen the warm light of day. It’ll feature an entirely new version of Task Force X, though there’s still room in Gunn’s ranks for Harley Quinn (Birds of Prey‘s Margot Robbie), Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), Rick Flagg (Joel Kinnaman) and Captain Boomerang, the latter of whom will be played once again by Jai Courtney.

One cast member who won’t be returning though is Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, who portrayed Killer Croc in the 2016 spinoff. As a matter of fact, while speaking with Yahoo!, the actor effectively dashed any lingering hopes of a Croc return.

I don’t think I need to [do it again], to be honest. I did it, I enjoyed it, it bought me a Bentley and I will keep moving on.

Currently out promoting his directorial debut Farming, Akinnuoye-Agbaje effectively ruled himself out of The Suicide Squad – and any future DC project, for that matter – so we can go ahead and cross Killer Croc’s name off the invitations. To his credit, James Gunn appears to be building his own unique vision of DC’s motley crew, and after years spent working with the Guardians of the Galaxy, there is perhaps no one better to galvanize Task Force X and its loose cannons.

The Suicide Squad has its sights trained on August 6th, 2021 – the same year in which Matt Reeves’ standalone Batman movie is expected to take flight.