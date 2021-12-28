Kim Kardashian spoils ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ for her 237 million followers

Based on nothing but the box office numbers, a lot of people have seen Spider-Man: No Way Home by now. However, even though the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe had raced past a billion dollars in near-record time, the movie most definitely has not sold 237 million tickets.

Why is that number important? Because that’s how many followers Kim Kardashian has on Instagram, where she only went and spoiled pretty much the entirety of Tom Holland’s latest stint under the spandex.

Of course, all of the major plot details have been widely shared online since the second the first screenings ended almost two weeks ago, but you can guarantee a few folks sitting in the dark have just been burned.

As you can see from the reactions below, social media blew up after the internet caught wind of the divisive celebrity’s latest gaffe, and even those smart enough to mute several key phrases on Twitter to avoid finding out No Way Home‘s secrets were caught in the backdraft of Kardashian’s home screening.

I did not have @KimKardashian spoiling Spider-Man for her 273 million followers on my bingo card, but the needlessly privileged narcissism is strong in that one. Also, I’m pretty sure wanna be lawyer shouldn’t be posting pictures from a movie. Copyright violations and all that. — Kori (@YAMavenThoughts) December 28, 2021

Kim Kardashian is posting spoilers on her Instagram of Spider-Man … feels far too soon for that — dev d (@devdandrea) December 28, 2021

Not Kim Kardashian SPOILING Spider-Man nwh for me😭😐 heartbroken hahahahahaha — macy (@macy181028) December 28, 2021

Kim kardashian casually spoiling Spider-Man no way home on her IG 👁👄👁 — Josh 🇦🇺🔴 (@lemayte_) December 28, 2021

Now why did @KimKardashian ruin Spider-Man for me?!? What did I ever do to you??!! 😩 — Ella (@_QveenElla) December 28, 2021

Kim kardashian just spoilt Spider-Man for me 😑💀 I’m watching it tomorrow…been so good avoiding spoilers till that ig story pic.twitter.com/IOzOwR3zVU — whaaaaa (@aomgh1ghrarea) December 28, 2021

Why did @KimKardashian just post Spider-Man spoilers on her ig story like she don’t got millions of followers 😭 — Angel (@notangelcast) December 28, 2021

I am DYING at Kim Kardashian spoiling Spider-Man. She is definitely going to blame North. — cayla (@cayissocial) December 28, 2021

Don’t watch @KimKardashian Instagram stories if you haven’t seen Spider-Man. This bitch just spoiled a huge reveal ….I’m lightweight pissed — Priscilla (@cillacosta12) December 28, 2021

The way I’ve avoided Spider-Man spoilers this whole time and than Kim Kardashian ruins it by posting it on her ig story 💀 — mia🤍 (@m0onhugs) December 28, 2021

Wow @KimKardashian spoiling Spider-Man for her 273mil followers lol — Katherine Felix (@kaaakatie) December 28, 2021

Kim Kardashian just spoilt Spider-Man on her whole story 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Master Of One (@TimiBam) December 28, 2021

I’ve muted everything Spider-Man related on all my socials to avoid spoilers since I’m watching it tomorrow …. Just for Kim Kardashian to post a whole fucking spoiler on her ig 🥲 — △⃒⃘ (@GeorginaaSparks) December 28, 2021

Such is the world we live in, even a guerrilla campaign to actively avoid Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers at any cost has been sent up in smoke by Kim Kardashian of all people, a development that’s unexpected but not totally surprising.