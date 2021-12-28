Kim Kardashian spoils ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ for her 237 million followers
Based on nothing but the box office numbers, a lot of people have seen Spider-Man: No Way Home by now. However, even though the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe had raced past a billion dollars in near-record time, the movie most definitely has not sold 237 million tickets.
Why is that number important? Because that’s how many followers Kim Kardashian has on Instagram, where she only went and spoiled pretty much the entirety of Tom Holland’s latest stint under the spandex.
Of course, all of the major plot details have been widely shared online since the second the first screenings ended almost two weeks ago, but you can guarantee a few folks sitting in the dark have just been burned.
As you can see from the reactions below, social media blew up after the internet caught wind of the divisive celebrity’s latest gaffe, and even those smart enough to mute several key phrases on Twitter to avoid finding out No Way Home‘s secrets were caught in the backdraft of Kardashian’s home screening.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Such is the world we live in, even a guerrilla campaign to actively avoid Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers at any cost has been sent up in smoke by Kim Kardashian of all people, a development that’s unexpected but not totally surprising.