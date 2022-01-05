Kim Mi-soo of Disney Plus series ‘Snowdrop’ dies aged 29
Kim Mi-soo, the actor who played the supporting role of Yeo Jung-min in the South Korean romantic period drama, Snowdrop, has passed away suddenly at the age of 29. Her agency, Landscape, stated in a release that, “Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5. The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting false rumors or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace,” according to Variety. No cause of death has been released yet. Fans of the series and the actor are expressing their grief and condolences on social media channels.
Snowdrop is set in the politically unstable late 80s era of the Korean Peninsula, specifically the June 1987 Democracy Movement which brought about an end to the authoritarian rule of the Fifth Republic of Korea. Mi-soo portrayed a student and dorm mate of the main character Eun Young-ro, who is played by South Korean pop star and member of Blackpink, Jisoo.
The actor also had roles in the South Korean movies Memories and Kyungmi’s World. She also had appearances on TV series such as Human Lywak and Into the Ring. Mi-soo was filming the new Disney Plus South Korean project, Kiss Six Sense at the time of her death according to The Daily Mail. Mi-soo also had a career as a model.
Soompi has reported that her wake will be held at Taeneung Sungsim Funeral Service.