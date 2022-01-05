Kim Mi-soo, the actor who played the supporting role of Yeo Jung-min in the South Korean romantic period drama, Snowdrop, has passed away suddenly at the age of 29. Her agency, Landscape, stated in a release that, “Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5. The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting false rumors or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace,” according to Variety. No cause of death has been released yet. Fans of the series and the actor are expressing their grief and condolences on social media channels.

Heartbroken about the news of actress Kim Mi-soo's sudden passing. She plays the role of Yeo Jeong-min in Snowdrop. Condolences to all her close family and friends. pic.twitter.com/d12qpmhXOz — FOREVER EUN YOUNGRO ❄️ (@ForeverKimJisoo) January 5, 2022

rest in peace, kim mi-soo pic.twitter.com/KNyoR29YcD — uno | ia Ꚙ (@alasunokim) January 5, 2022

Snowdrop is set in the politically unstable late 80s era of the Korean Peninsula, specifically the June 1987 Democracy Movement which brought about an end to the authoritarian rule of the Fifth Republic of Korea. Mi-soo portrayed a student and dorm mate of the main character Eun Young-ro, who is played by South Korean pop star and member of Blackpink, Jisoo.

Kim Mi-Soo also known as JeongMin (the supportive friend of Youngro on Snowdrop) have passed away. 😭



You'll always remain in our hearts, thank you so much for being part of Snowdrop. Be at peace. pic.twitter.com/S2gQDWxGsH — Heina ♥Jung Hae-In 24/7 (@HolyActorHaeIn) January 5, 2022

The actor also had roles in the South Korean movies Memories and Kyungmi’s World. She also had appearances on TV series such as Human Lywak and Into the Ring. Mi-soo was filming the new Disney Plus South Korean project, Kiss Six Sense at the time of her death according to The Daily Mail. Mi-soo also had a career as a model.

Soompi has reported that her wake will be held at Taeneung Sungsim Funeral Service.