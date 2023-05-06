King Charles giving off Supreme Leader Snoke vibes has loyal subjects pledging allegiance to a very different empire

As you’ll no doubt be aware – whether it’s anything you’re even remotely interested or not – the United Kingdom officially has a new monarch for the first time in 70 years after King Charles III was crowned at the opulent coronation.

The ceremony was awfully ornate for someone who mostly smiles and waves without having any real input into how things are run on a governmental or societal level, but people around the world have nonetheless been pledging allegiance to the Empire after the longtime bridesmaid finally became the bride and inherited the top job from his late mother.

Via Lucasfilm

No, we’re not talking about the long-defunct British Empire, but the villains of Star Wars. Why? Because once you realize that Charles was giving off serious Supreme Leader Snoke vibes from the second he put ass to seat on the throne, it’s really difficult to shake off.

King Charles III cosplaying as Snoke, I dig it. pic.twitter.com/6sjd87iU0a — The First Ōrder 🦃 最初の注文 (@FirstOrderBase) May 6, 2023

But who wore it better? King Charles or Supreme Leader Snoke? #Coronation pic.twitter.com/2AR93MyDya — Darren (@dizsaidwhat) May 6, 2023

The comparisons between King Charles III and Supreme Leader Snoke are absolutely disgusting and disrespectful. Snoke deserves better, he's an interesting character and was performed fantastically by Andy Serkis. Put some respect on Snoke's name. — — ★ (@kyberslekku) May 6, 2023

Nice of King Charles to take inspiration for his outfit from supreme leader snoke … #KingCharles #Coronation pic.twitter.com/rqNaoaBWMp — J (@JLeighton99) May 6, 2023

We never thought one of the most underutilized characters from a perennially-polarizing trilogy would end up seizing the headlines on the day an old man dressed in an even older outfit to carry on the family business, but we’ll be damned if he isn’t looking every inch the tyrannically mo-capped Andy Serkis from certain angles.

Snoke ended up being taken down by the Jedi after accomplishing virtually nothing in the grand scheme of things, but we expect Chuck 3 won’t end up suffering a similar fate unless rebellious son Harry turns to the Dark Side and stages his own monarchic version of Order 66, as the tabloids so regularly claim he’d love to do.