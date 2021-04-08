King Ghidorah Reportedly Returning To The MonsterVerse

Godzilla vs. Kong has already raced past $300 million at the global box office, and by the end of the week it’ll have passed Christopher Nolan’s Tenet to become the highest-grossing Hollywood blockbuster of the COVID-19 era. Throw in a record-breaking HBO Max debut, and it’s looking like a foregone conclusion that we haven’t seen the last of the MonsterVerse.

Where the franchise goes from here remains unclear, especially when Legendary and Warner Bros. blew their wad on the epic crossover just four films in. That being said, there’s still plenty of narrative scope and storytelling potential when it comes to new adventures for either of the titular Titans, with both of them living to fight another day.

King Ghidorah Is On The Attack In New Godzilla: King Of The Monsters Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

On that note, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Zack Snyder’s Justice League would be coming to HBO Max long before it was officially confirmed – that King Ghidorah will be returning in a future MonsterVerse movie, but it’s unclear how exactly it’ll happen given that he was pretty definitively killed off in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and his skull was used as the plot device to bring Mechagodzilla to life in Godzilla vs. Kong.

Of course, Kong: Skull Island has already shown that prequels aren’t off the table, while Ghidora was revealed to be an extraterrestrial being in King of the Monsters as opposed to the rest of the Earthbound Titans. Realistically, there could be a whole planet full of three-headed dragon beasts out there, and based on what we’ve seen so far, it would only take one or two of them to wreak some serious havoc on the MonsterVerse and its laughably ineffective human inhabitants.