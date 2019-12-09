Leaked Godzilla Vs. Kong Footage Sees King Kong Throwing A Punch

In the midst of a busy weekend packed with major CCXP reveals, Adam Wingard’s Godzilla vs. Kong managed to get the fans hyped with little more than two seconds of grainy leaked footage.

Since attendees of the Brazil convention are technically forbidden from taping the presentations, Warner Bros. has already started pulling down videos from social media. Nonetheless, at the time of writing, one Twitter GIF survives, which shows the star of 2017’s Kong: Skull Island throwing a punch at his atomic-breathed foe.

It’s not much, but the online response seems fairly optimistic so far, and right now, Godzilla vs. Kong could use all the hype it can get. As you may recall, this year’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters was supposed to serve as an important stepping stone to the eventual crossover clash. After the movie’s underwhelming box office performance, however, you have to imagine the bosses at Warner got a little nervous.

First #GodzillavsKong footage from #CCXP #CCXP19 shows the almost same sized Godzilla and Kong having a battle pic.twitter.com/DOK4HH8TgS — Mosho (@moshosite) December 8, 2019

It therefore came as no surprise to recently hear that Godzilla vs. Kong has now been delayed eight months. The news was even foreshadowed back in June by Warner Bros. Studio chairman Toby Emmerich, who told Deadline they were considering pushing back the film’s release to ensure they could deliver “an A+ movie” that will be more in line with what the fans are asking for.

What’s interesting about Godzilla’s two MonsterVerse outings to date is that while both films received a mixed response from fans and critics, just about everyone agreed that the trailers were pretty great. With that in mind, you may want to approach the marketing for Godzilla vs. Kong with a dose of healthy skepticism, but we’ll find out if the film is as big as Emmerich hopes when it arrives in theaters on November 20th, 2020.