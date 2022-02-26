Spider-Man: No Way Home featured the surprise return of many characters from the live-action Spiderverse, but unfortunately Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane was not one of them. In spite of her exclusion, it seems that the actress is hopeful about a possible MCU appearance in the future.

In a recent chat with Deadline to celebrate her Oscar nomination for the role of Rose Gordon in The Power of the Dog, Kirsten teased that she could still appear in the MCU, while maintaining that Marvel hasn’t approached her yet.

“There’s still time, I mean, listen, no one’s asked me about anything but I do think that… I mean, this multi-universe just keeps going on and on. I wouldn’t… I feel like that could happen.”

Kirsten Dunst speaks on whether she would reprise her role as Mary Jane in future ‘Spider-Man’ movies – The Actor's Side https://t.co/kdVGBZV7G0 pic.twitter.com/sbt51tSse6 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 25, 2022

With the impending full introduction of the multiverse through the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, Marvel films are in a unique position to incorporate any number of characters from past films and alternate universes. Given the overwhelmingly positive reaction to Tobey Maguire’s return as Peter Parker, the MCU might be making plans for further appearances or projects.

This leads us to Mary Jane. Most of you will probably remember that Parker and MJ left things in a bit of a rough place after Harry’s death at the end of Spider-Man 3, so the geekdom would surely appreciate a resolution to that “will they, won’t they” dynamic.

Whether that happens in a possible fourth entry to Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man film franchise, in other MCU projects, or not at all – only time will tell.