Kit Harington teases Black Knight’s future in the MCU

The Eternals might not be the end of Kit Harington in the MCU as the Game of Thrones actor teased a possible return as Black Knight. Harington made it clear that he wanted to do more than just be a side character in the superhero franchise and is keen to see where his character goes in future projects.

Harington played Dane Whitman in Marvel’s Eternals. He was the boyfriend and co-worker of Sersi before he saw her abducted by Arishem at the end of the film. During the post-credits scene, he opened a box with a mysterious blade, hinting at a possible future role in the MCU.

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Harington said he was excited to shoot the post-credits scene with the Ebony Blade. Unfortunately, he doesn’t know when he will return to the MCU, but is aware there may be future plans for his character. Regardless, he’s excited to play the superhero role if it happens.

“Yeah, it was really exciting shooting that scene. That post credits stuff, you come back and fill them after the film’s finished. So to see that there could be a continuation is obviously exciting. I don’t know anything further. I know that there are plans, I think, at some point, but I don’t know what they are.”

Harington knew that there was some possibility for him to play a returning Marvel character. He said that he had conversations with Marvel about a potential return and that he didn’t want to play the role of “someone’s boyfriend.” Harington researched his character and was also curious about how Marvel would include him in the MCU.

“I kind of knew that that might be a possibility. I wasn’t that interested in rocking up in a Marvel movie just to play someone’s boyfriend. I knew of some future possibilities, so that’s always been part of the conversation. But like with anything, you don’t really know. You sort of do your research on what character it could be, and you go, ‘Oh, that looks quite fun.’ But it’s up to them whether they want to bring that person into their plans. I don’t know at this stage. I have no idea what their plans are.”

So far, none of the events of Eternals have been mentioned in other Marvel titles. Marvel hasn’t confirmed when the celestials would potentially return after they were abducted. However, during the post-credits scene, Blade’s voice was heard off-camera, stopping Whitman from being possessed by the blade.

Eternals is now available to stream on Disney Plus.