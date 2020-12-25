Captain Britain Will Reportedly Debut In The MCU Via Black Knight Movie

We have to wait twelve months later than initially planned to see Chloe Zhao’s Eternals, but based on what we know so far, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest cosmic blockbuster could be well worth it. Not only is the director picking up some serious awards season buzz for her latest effort Nomadland, which would indicate the property is in very good hands, but she was the one who approached the studio about directing one of their superhero movies and not the other way around, which also makes it pretty clear that she’s got a good handle on the material.

Admittedly, we’re still yet to see a single shred of footage from Eternals, but the cast and concept alone are more than enough to make it one of the most exciting additions to the MCU’s Phase Four lineup. Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, Kit Harington and many more are all on board, while the story will span several thousand years and tie directly into the events of Avengers: Endgame given Thanos’ connections to the titular alien race.

New Eternals Set Photos Reveal Close-Up Look At Kit Harington's Black Knight 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Harington’s Black Knight stands out among the Eternals as the only major human character in the ensemble, and ever since he was first announced as part of the cast, there’s been speculation that the former Game of Thrones star could be rewarded with his own spinoff. Now, tipster Mikey Sutton is claiming that this is indeed going to be the case.

According to the insider, Black Knight is being positioned as Eternals‘ breakout character, and Marvel reportedly have plans to give him his own solo trilogy. Not only that, but Captain Britain is also said to appear in it, with Benjamin Braddock having previously been referenced by Peggy Carter in Endgame. Unfortunately, Sutton doesn’t offer any further details, but it’ll be interesting to see how the intergalactic ensemble piece sets up any potential further adventures.