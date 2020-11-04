Korg Will Reportedly Have A Much Bigger Role In Thor: Love And Thunder

As accomplished actors in their own right, it wasn’t surprising that Jon Favreau and Taika Waititi would put themselves in front of the camera when they directed movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Favreau’s Happy Hogan sticking around to make multiple appearances in the franchise and becoming a key supporting player in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man series even though he’s not called the shots on any production since Iron Man 2 a decade ago.

Waititi, meanwhile, is well known for showing up to play eccentric and scene-stealing parts in all of his own movies, from a brief cameo as a minister in Hunt for the Wilderpeople to a supporting role as Adolf Hitler in Jojo Rabbit via his lead performance in What We Do in the Shadows. And having turned Korg into an instant cult favorite in Thor: Ragnarok, fans are now hoping to see much more of the rocky alien in upcoming sequel Love and Thunder.

First Thor: Love And Thunder Concept Art Reveals New Asgard And Female Miek 1 of 4

Thankfully, it seems they’ll get their wish, as sources close to WGTC – the same ones that told us The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be delayed weeks before it was officially confirmed, and that Taskmaster would be the main villain in Black Widow – say that Korg will play a much bigger part in the God of Thunder’s next solo movie, as Waititi balances his directorial duties with squeezing himself into the motion capture suit to offer hilarious comic relief.

According to our intel, several of Korg’s interactions in the film will actually come opposite Rocket Raccoon, and you can imagine the dynamic between the laidback former gladiator and the short-fused genius of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Waititi has already promised that Thor: Love and Thunder will be twice as crazy as the last one, so it only makes sense that one of the franchise’s most irreverent figures will be given much more to do.