Have you ever sat down to watch a David Cronenberg movie only to realize halfway through that you don’t really know what the hell is going on? Now imagine what it must feel like for the cast members of Crimes of the Future who had to appear on set each day without having the full picture.

Apparently, the total absurdity and ambiguity of Cronenberg’s surreal cinema was something that threw off Kristen Stewart too. The award-winning actress of Spencer will be appearing in Crimes of the Future in a supporting role opposite Viggo Mortensen and Léa Seydoux. And in a recent chat with IndieWire to promote the director’s latest offering in the body horror genre, the Twilight alum admitted that she had no idea what the story was about until she saw the finished work a while ago.

“I told [Cronenberg] I have no idea what this movie is about, but I’m so curious and maybe we can just figure it out. We, the actors, spent every single day after work being like, ‘What the f—k are we doing?’ But then I watched the movie last night, and it was so crystal clear to me. It [was] so exposing, and it does feel like you’re hacking up organs when you’re making something, and if it doesn’t feel that way it’s not worth it.”

That’s not really an encouraging sentiment for cinemagoers who are a little faint of heart. But then, Cronenberg has never made a movie that caters to every demographic.

Crimes of the Future is coming out in cinemas on June 3.