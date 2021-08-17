Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana Biopic Spencer Sets November Release Date

Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana biopic Spencer is coming to theaters this November. The drama film has generated a lot of interest online, first because of how controversial Stewart seemed for the part, and then again over her mind-blowing transformation into the British royal. Audiences will get to see the actress in action when the movie hits cinemas from November 5th, as distributed by NEON.

The release date is a timely one as Spencer takes place during the Christmas holidays of 1991, which Diana spent with her husband Prince Charles and her two sons, as well as the rest of the royal family, at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England. It was a period that proved to be life-changing for Diana, as she came to the conclusion to end her marriage with Charles.

Stewart has previously revealed that she found it difficult to let go of Diana after filming had completed, as she had immersed herself so much into the role. “I can’t stop thinking about her,” she admitted. “To be honest, I’ve now consumed pretty much all there is to consume in terms of videos and interviews. I’ve watched everything that you could hear or see. I even go to sleep with it on.”

Netflix’s The Crown will also be covering this period, and much else, in its upcoming fifth season which is in production now. Elizabeth Debicki is taking over the role of Diana from Emma Corrin. However, there won’t be much of a clash between the two retellings of events, as The Crown isn’t due to return until late 2022.

As for Spencer, Stewart appears alongside Jack Farthing as Charles, with Timothy Spall, Richard Sammel, and Sally Hawkins also in the cast. As directed by Pablo Larrain and written by Steven Knight, Spencer is set to make its world premiere this September at the Venice Film Festival before continuing on at TIFF later in the month. It then opens in theaters two months later.