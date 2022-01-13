Kristen Stewart’s SAG snub has critics and fans shaking their heads

Kristen Stewart’s glaring omission from this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards has critics and fans alike stunned and in disbelief. The actor’s performance in the Princess Diana biopic Spencer was almost universally lauded, and most considered her a shoo-in for not just a SAG nom, but for the full battery of yearly “Best Leading Actress” awards.

Stewart has been overdue a nomination, having handily overcome her post-Twilight stereotyping and emerging as a solid and reliable leading lady. She’s been especially effective in artier indie fare like Spencer, Personal Shopper, and Clouds of Sils Maria. So after a career arc that is practically bait for an award nom, what happened? Not enough viewers? Voters hedging their bets? Whatever the reason, people aren’t holding back their opinions on social media.

Film critic Cédric Succivalli categorized the snub as “baffling and upsetting”.

SAG-AFTRA snubbing Kristen Stewart is not only the biggest Best Actress snub in the whole SAG history, it's also the most baffling and upsetting one, seriously. These nominations couldn't be more basic.#SAGAwards — Cédric Succivalli (@OnTheLido) January 12, 2022

Philadelphia Magazine editor Ernest Owens pointed out that critics across the nation have singled out Stewart’s performance as award-worthy.

#SAGAwards nominations: We didn't think Kristen Stewart in "Spencer" was one of the best performances of the year.



Kristen Stewart: pic.twitter.com/oyDZAngZXv — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) January 12, 2022

MOST AWARDED ACTRESS THIS AWARD SEASON KRISTEN STEWART EVERYBODY pic.twitter.com/EPyvt8OOhK — Robynne (@everydayrobsten) January 10, 2022

Kristen Stewart currently has 18 critics association wins for her performance in Pablo Larraínʼs #SPENCER. pic.twitter.com/by17AL20l0 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 12, 2022

Slash Film pulled no punches, saying the SAG Awards “snubbed the best performance of the year.”

Stewart still has a good chance of picking up some more gold as Awards season rolls on towards the Oscars. There are still several prestigious awards ceremonies left. And of course, fans are definitely hoping that they’ll hear Stewart’s name on February 8 when the Acadamy announces this year’s Oscar nominees.