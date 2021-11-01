Kristy Swanson, AKA Buffy Summers, Has Been Hospitalized With COVID-19
Kristy Swanson, known for her role as Buffy Summers in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie and who appeared in Dude, Where’s My Car? and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, has been hospitalized with COVID-19 related pneumonia symptoms.
The actress Tweeted about the event discussing how she needed to take an ambulance to the hospital and talked about her current diagnosis.
Many fans reached out in support despite her controversial remarks made earlier this year in support of Donald Trump.
“If Cancel Culture is really going to have Donald J. Trump removed from the John Hughes movie “Home Alone,” then in support of MY PRESIDENT, I’d like to have myself officially removed from the John Hughes’ films, “Pretty In Pink” and “Ferris Buhler’s Day Off.”
However, even more people decided this was their moment to take a shot at the actress who has shared anti-vax views in the past.
Hopefully, despite any of her past statements, Kristy Swanson will have a safe and speedy recovery.