Kristy Swanson, AKA Buffy Summers, Has Been Hospitalized With COVID-19

Kristy Swanson, known for her role as Buffy Summers in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie and who appeared in Dude, Where’s My Car? and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, has been hospitalized with COVID-19 related pneumonia symptoms.

The actress Tweeted about the event discussing how she needed to take an ambulance to the hospital and talked about her current diagnosis.

🙏🏼 Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands. ❤️🙏🏼 — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) November 1, 2021

Virtua memorial in Mount Holly NJ has been incredible. They are so on top it and have a wonderful staff. My night nurse is Rose and I love her because she takes care of me and that’s my moms name 🌹The paramedics in NJ are super pro, friggin amazing and hot AF! I’m doing great ❤️ — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) November 1, 2021

Many fans reached out in support despite her controversial remarks made earlier this year in support of Donald Trump.

“If Cancel Culture is really going to have Donald J. Trump removed from the John Hughes movie “Home Alone,” then in support of MY PRESIDENT, I’d like to have myself officially removed from the John Hughes’ films, “Pretty In Pink” and “Ferris Buhler’s Day Off.”

However, even more people decided this was their moment to take a shot at the actress who has shared anti-vax views in the past.

Wait till she finds out how those monoclonal antibodies were made💁‍♀️ — A_Ducks (@A_Ducks00) November 1, 2021

Hopefully, despite any of her past statements, Kristy Swanson will have a safe and speedy recovery.