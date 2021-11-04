Kumail Nanjiani Confirms Two Post Credit Sequences In Eternals

Marvel fans; assemble. No, really, Marvel fans are assembling around the globe to celebrate the premiere of Marvel’s Eternals as it makes its highly anticipated theatrical debut. The film, showcasing some of the most powerful superheroes in the Marvel realm, is a step aside from what fans of the MCU have been used to for the last ten years.

Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Kingo in the film, shared his excitement about Eternals hitting theaters tonight with a Tweet showcasing the joy he’s feeling today. He also let fans in on a bit of secret.

There are two post-credit scenes after the conclusion of Marvel’s Eternals.

Oh goodness it’s here! Get it! Everyone buying tickets today gets not just the movie but two (2!) post-credit sequences for FREE. Later audiences will be charged extra per post-credit sequence. And the charge will be hefty. https://t.co/lTSMptBZJL https://t.co/0KCl0PtBDT — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 4, 2021

While the extra charge for post-credit scenes won’t be a financial burden, it will be a hefty fee. With the film’s first showing, fans will undoubtedly be sharing information about the clips on social media, one of which was already spoiled after early screenings, and it won’t be easy to avoid chatter about the film or the scenes.

If you’re not familiar with the Eternals, the synopsis for the film is as follows:

“After the return of half the population in Avengers: Endgame ignites “the emergence”, the Eternals—an immortal alien race created by the Celestials who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7,000 years—reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.”

You can see Marvel’s Eternals in theaters now.