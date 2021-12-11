January 12 is a big day for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the theatrical run of Eternals – which has grossed nearly $400 million as of this writing, per Box Office Mojo – nearing its end, the latest entry into MCU will finally be making its way to streaming via Disney Plus.

For his part, actor/comedian Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Kingo Sunen in the film, is clearly hyped to see his first foray into the superhero life reach an even wider audience. So much so, in fact, that he has decided that Eternals‘ Disney Plus premiere should be recognized as a major holiday.

Nanjiani took to Twitter on Friday to make his decree.

I am officially declaring January 12th the very first international holiday.



Yes I have the authority to do that.



Don’t ask me how or why.



Also, watch #Eternals on @disneyplus from the comfort of your own home on January 12th, the world’s first ever international holiday. https://t.co/2m2lZKTJQf — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 10, 2021

“I am officially declaring January 12th the very first international holiday,” Nanjiani wrote while reassuring us all that he totally has “the authority to do that.”

He added, “Watch #Eternals on @disneyplus from the comfort of your own home on January 12th, the world’s first-ever international holiday.”

Although Eternals‘ Disney Plus debut isn’t the most obvious choice for an “official” international holiday – May 2 (Iron Man’s US premiere) or February 9 (when it was announced that Spider-Man had joined the MCU) are definitely strong picks – we won’t question Nanjiani’s authority on this one.