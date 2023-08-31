‘Kushi’ movie release date, cast, and plot

'Kushi' could be the answer to all of our romantic woes.

Consider how great it is that films from India are finally gaining legitimate media coverage these days — acquiring awards, accolades, and prestige at a pace never before seen in world cinema. Audiences read subtitles now. Although, they’ve always been worth it.

One such worthwhile film, from one such worthwhile filmmaker, is the Indian Telugu-language rom-com Kushi, written and directed by Shiva Nirvana.

When is it coming out? Who’s in it? What’s it going to be about? I’m sure you mind is racing, and to that end, I’m here to give you all the information you would ever need surrounding Kushi.

When is Kushi coming out?

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait much longer to finally check out this upcoming romp, and if the trailer didn’t give anything away — fans can expect the film to release in theaters on September 1.

Who is starring in Kushi?

Starring Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Ponvannan, Murali Sharma, and Lakshmi, this tale of two worlds is primed with all sorts of industry heavyweights.

They’re who are bound to be brining some incredible perfomances to the table throughout.

What is the plot of Kushi?

Kushi follows a love story between an army officer and rural girl, set in the Jammu and Kashmir mountains. The young couple, coming from different communities, attempt to rectify their differences and bring their families together as they fall in love — while planning their marriage, and life after.

Well, there you have it. All the info you would ever need when it comes to Kushi. Check it out in theaters, starting tomorrow, and have a blast.