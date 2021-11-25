Lacey Chabert, Mean Girls and Hallmark movie star, made a heartbreaking announcement on social media today. Chabert asked for prayers and thoughts from friends and fans as her family navigates the devastating loss of her older sister, Wendy.

Chabert posted a gorgeous photo of her sister with an emotional Instagram post sharing her heartache. She asks prayers for their family, specifically Wendy’s two sons.

“Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces that I don’t know how we will ever put back together again now that you’re gone. We love and adore you more than we can ever say and we will continue to forever and ever and ever.

She went on to say that their lives will never be the same, but that her family is relying on their faith in their time of mourning.

“Our lives will never be the same without my dear sister, but we cling to the promises of Jesus that we will be together again in eternity. Please keep our family, especially her two boys, in your hearts and prayers. Thank you so much.”

You can read the post in its entirety below.

Actresses Candace Cameron Bure, Bethany Joy Lenz, Tamera Mowry and Danica McKellar were among Chabert’s friends sharing love and prayers with Chabert on Instagram.

Wendy was 46 years old at the time of her passing.