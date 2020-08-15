Batman fans, you’ve seen some inspired casting choices over the years, as well as your fair share of dubious ones. Michael Caine as Alfred, utterly perfect. Arnold Schwarzenegger as Mr. Freeze, that was a low point. Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne, yeah, I can see where they were coming from. So, let’s give artist Carlos Gzz a moment to make his case for introducing another famous face onto the streets of Gotham, as his new fan art imagines pop superstar Lady Gaga as Poison Ivy.

We haven’t seen Ivy in a Batman movie since 1997’s thoroughly Schumachered Batman & Robin, where she was hammed up by Uma Thurman. I don’t think we’ll be seeing that kind of nadir for the character again. Does the concept of Lady Gaga as Ivy hold any water, though?

Well, prior to A Star is Born, one wouldn’t have been convinced. Casting pop stars because they’re pop stars and not because they’re actors is a staple Hollywood vanity project. How many times has Madonna tried to establish a film career? Too many. But Gaga’s performance as Ally Maine proved she has acting ability. And, as you can tell from the artwork, she clearly looks the part.

Here's How Lady Gaga Could Look As The Batman's Poison Ivy 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Does she have the range to take on a genre character, though? And would she even want to? I have no idea. Still, it’d have a much better shot at working out than Beyoncé Beyoncing-up The Lion King ever did.

Hope you enjoyed this speculative, purely hypothetical run-through of a fan’s Batman casting fantasy. If not, I hope it didn’t take up too much of your time. Grimace-inducing puns were pleasingly short on this one so that should be conducive to stellar audience appreciation scores (which we totally have by the way). Lady Gaga, Poison Ivy, who knows?