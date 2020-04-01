Lady Gaga Reportedly Eyed For Lead Role In Bayonetta Movie

Action-adventure hack and slash series Bayonetta could be the latest in a long line of video game franchises to be adapted for cinema, it seems.

The character, a creation of acclaimed Japanese developer PlatinumGames, first shot to fame back in 2009 on last-gen consoles and has appeared in one sequel, Bayonetta 2, to date. An exclusivity deal between Sega and Nintendo led to the series’ titular heroine becoming an exclusive property for the latter, with an upcoming third game planned to release solely for the company’s hybrid Switch console.

Now, however, it looks as if the ancient and powerful witch could be making her live-action debut in the not-too-distant future. According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones that told us that Bill Murray would be returning for Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Disney was developing a third National Treasure movie – not only is Sony Pictures producing the film, but globally popular singer and songwriter Lady Gaga is being eyed to play the lead role.

A strange choice at first glance, perhaps, but Gaga, real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, has a number of acting credits, most notably her award-winning work in A Star Is Born. Whether or not Gaga has accepted the part or, indeed, if she’s even been approached, is unclear. The same goes for a potential director, though Sony is reportedly looking for a female filmmaker, with Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman, The Killing) named as a possible candidate.

Promising developments, then, but intentions don’t always go according to plan. So, assuming Sony does ultimately get the project off the ground, it won’t necessarily be able to secure the talent listed above, and they no doubt have their eye on other names as well. For now, though, we can confirm that they’d like Lady Gaga to lead their Bayonetta movie and as soon as we learn more about what they’ve got planned, we’ll be sure to let you know.