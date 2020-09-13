Lady Gaga Reportedly Eyed To Play The MCU’s Emma Frost

Lady Gaga doesn’t often venture into the world of acting, but when she does, the results are often very impressive, despite the 34 year-old musician only having a handful of credits under her belt. For her role in American Horror Story: Roanoke, Gaga received widespread critical acclaim and ended up winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film.

In what was only her third feature movie appearance after brief collaborations with Robert Rodriguez in Machete Kills and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, Gaga found herself showered with even more praise as the female lead in Bradley Cooper’s awards season favorite A Star is Born, which saw her nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards, where she picked up the pic’s only win from eight nominations in the Best Original Song category.

Behind The Scenes Photos From X-Men: Days Of Future Past That Every Fan Should See 1 of 30

Click to skip

























































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If she ever decides to give up her day job, then the silver screen is clearly the direction to go, but so far Gaga seems to once again be placing the focus on her musical career. However, once you get bitten by the acting bug it never seems to go away, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Taskmaster would be the main villain in Black Widow and a She-Hulk show is in development, both of which were correct – that Marvel Studios are trying to tempt her back in front of the camera as Emma Frost.

While the idea of Lady Gaga in the MCU sounds like it could be a bit distracting, she’s certainly proven herself as an actress and would be a much better fit for the character than January Jones, who was admittedly reduced to little more than eye candy in First Class. The pressure is on for the X-Men reboot to succeed after Fox gave audiences thirteen movies of wildly varying quality, and some high-profile additions to the cast would certainly go a long way to reassuring fans that the latest interpretation of the mutants can live up to expectations.