Lamb Is A Strange Journey, But Don’t Call It A Horror Movie

Lamb, the latest movie from the company behind Uncut Gems and Midsommar, is one of the more memorable movies to come out in quite a while.

It stars Noomi Rapace as María and Hilmir Snær Guðnason as Ingvar, a childless couple that wants to be parents. They live on a desolate sheep farm in Iceland and the movie’s twist is so out-there that it’s just too much fun to spoil.

The movie is the first for director Valdimar Jóhannsson, who co-wrote it with well-known and respected Icelandic author Sjón.

It’s weird. There’s no other way to put it. It’s also not a traditional horror movie, but more of a slow burn with psychological dread at play than traditional bloody murder and mayhem.

On the official /r/movies Lamb discussion page, many viewers expressed confusion but also satisfaction with the movie’s premise. (There are spoilers on the actual thread).

Another viewer backed up that premise.

Even the director said the movie’s horror classification is something of a misnomer.

“What’s interesting is that now, everyone says ‘Lamb’ is a horror movie. It’s not! I am a little surprised by that, because it was never my plan. To me, it’s an arthouse film,” he told Variety.

He went on to say that the movie was inspired by Icelandic folklore and that the couple simply accepting things for how they were rather than questioning them was part of the whole experience.

“I know many people who claim to have seen elves and ghosts. I haven’t, but it would be ridiculous not to believe them. Why would I just reject it? When I was a child, it was just a part of our life. We have all heard these folktales⏤it’s who we are. In Iceland, we are surrounded by this harsh nature and whenever a volcano erupts, there is nothing we can do. It’s just nice to believe in something sometimes.”