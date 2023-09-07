Latest Disney News: Halle Bailey reacts as ‘The Little Mermaid’ causes a splash on Disney Plus as Groot proves himself the ultimate MCU hero

Hiya pals, mermaids, and heroes; it’s a busy day in the Disney realm with new releases, highly anticipated projects on the horizon, and a beloved superhero claiming his rightful place on the MCU throne.

Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid has finally splashed onto Disney Plus, and fans who didn’t get to see the love story unfold on the big screen can now see it in the comfort of their homes. Halle Bailey’s journey to becoming Ariel was an exciting one to watch, and we can’t wait to relive it again and again.

Another Disney Plus debut comes in the form of I Am Groot, season two, and the series is a reminder for those of us sticking with the MCU that it’s never a wrong time to be a fan of the superheroic, even if Marvel has been delivering otherwise lackluster projects as of late. We’re hoping for a strong future, and I Am Groot filled a specific void for audiences.

Audiences will also soon be able to experience more heartwarming content on Disney Plus with the addition of a powerful love story and a short film that will bring tears to your eyes in the best way; so without further ado, here’s the latest and greatest in all things mouse house!

Bailey’s reaction to ‘The Little Mermaid’ will make you emotional

https://twitter.com/rwylale/status/1699346822295171504

The Little Mermaid is finally streaming on Disney Plus, and while we could talk all day about the adoration of fans and fairytale dreamers, the reaction of Halle Bailey herself seems to encompass everything we couldn’t put into words. In an emotional video, Bailey noticed that The Little Mermaid was available for streaming on Disney Plus, and we couldn’t stop ourselves from tearing up alongside her.

Bailey’s becoming Ariel was emotional for many reasons, and her captivating performance was something we won’t soon forget. Falling in love with Eric, realizing the importance of her own voice, and shining in her spotlight captivated audiences everywhere — Bailey is absolutely magical as Ariel; she’s enchanting and beautiful and brilliant and kind; may we be reminded of the importance of kindness and brilliance every time we watch it, and how important it is to share that in our own lives.

As the week winds down, now is the perfect time to gear up for The Little Mermaid watch parties this weekend; we know that’s what we’ll be doing.

Groot just might be the ultimate MCU hero

I Am Groot S2:E1- "Are You My Groot?" pic.twitter.com/ilS7yVIj16 — Multiverse Saga Gifs (@multiversegifs) September 6, 2023

I Am Groot is back for an action-packed season two, and while the hero is small in stature and doesn’t say much, he is proving himself one of the most powerful heroes in the entire MCU, and we’ll let you figure out just how he does that on your own.

The second season is streaming now on Disney Plus, and with title episodes like “Are You My Groot,” “Groot Noses Around,” “Groot’s Snow Day,” “Groot’s Sweet Treat,” and “Groot and the Great Prophecy” — there’s something in it for everyone who has ever been a fan of the hero who snuck up on us and left us feeling deeply intertwined to his story.

With just three words at a time, Groot speaks his own language, and it packs a powerful punch. From parenting woes and 90s music to a snow day, Groot’s adventures before he became the hero we know today are a friendly reminder that the small moments in life are so powerful and important, and they shape us into the people we are today.

An exciting double feature will soon be available to stream on Disney Plus

When audiences poured into theaters earlier this year to see Elemental, they were treated to a beautiful pre-film short that told the story of Carl preparing for a big date and Dug helping him along. Those who watched Up, and still watch it as their comfort movie today, know that Carl’s love story was a beautiful one, and when his wife passed away, it changed him forever.

So when love comes knocking again, Carl isn’t exactly sure what to do next, but his four-legged friend is ready to help, and together, they prepare Carl for his first date.

Their sweet experience together is the perfect appetizer for the feast that is Elemental, and despite numbers not initially highlighting the masterpiece that it is, audiences soon began to realize that the chemistry-driven animated film didn’t just deserve a watch; it deserves a place in the Disney/Pixar hall of greats.

So when is the big day? Elemental and Carl’s Date will begin streaming on Sept. 13 on Disney Plus, and we can’t wait to relive the joy of watching them again.