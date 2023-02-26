With less than a week to go until Attack on Titan returns for one final mission beyond the Walls, MAPPA has decided to release a trailer that sees Eren’s former comrades going toe-to-toe with the overwhelming odds of the Rumbling to save the world against a ticking clock.

As we get ready to enter Shingeki no Kyojin season all over again, fans of another beloved fantasy franchise brace themselves for the worst possible outcome after Warner Bros. announces new Lord of the Rings films in partnership with Embracer Group and New Line Cinema.

Eren Yeager continues his rampage in new Attack on Titan trailer

Image via MAPPA

Attack on Titan is officially returning with a one-hour special on Thursday, so MAPPA is preparing you for the story’s definitive ending with a new trailer. In it, Eren continues his genocidal rampage across Marley as the Scout Regiment races to save the world from their former comrade. Mikasa, Armin, Levi, Hange, and Reiner are fighting against impossible odds, but we’re still rooting for their success (unless you’re a Yeagerist, which is a whole other conversation.)

The Lord of the Rings fans find consolation in internet memes after Warner Bros. announces even more films in Tolkien’s world

Image via New Line Cinema

Hollywood proves yet again that it doesn’t understand a single thing about the franchises under its care by announcing more Lord of the Rings movies. Never mind the fact that The Hobbit failed spectacularly, at least from a critical point of view, and the latest Prime Video series The Rings of Power was one of the most divisive TV shows in recent years. Tolkien gatekeepers have only one way to cope with the pain of contemplating even more adaptations and it’s through internet memes. Some of them might be bordering on nonsensical doomsaying, but frankly, there’s no such thing as being too skeptical after the Rings of Power fiasco.

A barely successful fantasy franchise takes another swing at glory on streaming

Image via Legendary Pictures

Guillermo del Toro might have slowly become a grandmaster of fantasy storytelling, but that road to glory was paved with the blood of numerous blunders. 2013’s Pacific Rim didn’t turn out a disaster — escaping by the skin of its teeth thanks to the Chinese box office — but the movie is still a far cry from showcasing del Toro’s fine-tuned directorial chops. Still, if you’re particularly craving a monster movie with elements of sci-fi and fantasy incorporated into it for good measure, your streaming peers on HBO Max might be upto something.