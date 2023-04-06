Latest Fantasy News: Henry Cavill emerges as a top pick for yet another ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off as news of a ‘Harry Potter’ reboot divides the fandom

The man, the myth, the legend that is Henry Cavill is back in casting conversations, as fantasy fans eye alternate franchises for the Witcher star to dominate.

He’s already got his sights set on an eventual Warhammer 40K adaptation, but Cavill’s schedule looks wide open in the meantime. Interest in more Game of Thrones spinoffs is similarly high, in the wake of House of the Dragon’s popular first season, and people see a future for Cavill in the Game of Thrones extended universe.

Assuming the franchise maintains the momentum started by House of the Dragon, it could soon find itself competing with the best of the best in the fantasy arena. Speaking of, Harry Potter‘s been on a major downswing in recent years, thanks to rampant trans-exclusionary statements from author J.K. Rowling, and few people think a reboot is what the property needs. Despite this, HBO seems set on adapting the story into a television series, less than 15 years after the last film was released.

Instead, we’d prefer to focus our energy on new, non-problematic franchises, like Dungeons & Dragons. The ever-popular tabletop game inspired easily its best adaptation so far in Honor Among Thieves, but its been experiencing a renaissance for years now, thanks to Stranger Things. Many of the creatures in the popular Netflix series borrow their names from real DnD characters, and some fans can’t help but wonder if the real Vecna, or a terrifying Demogorgon, make an appearance in the new film.

Fans decry HBO’s Harry Potter reboot as ‘unnecessary’

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

News that HBO intends to reboot the Harry Potter franchise — which concluded just over a decade ago — was quickly met with derision from the fandom. Longtime Harry Potter viewers blasted the decision as premature and entirely unnecessary, and criticized HBO for throwing its money at yet another reboot, rather than having faith in a fresh property. There is also, of course, the issue of J.K. Rowling’s continued attachment to the source material, which can only mean the author — and her transphobic agenda — will benefit from the development of yet another Harry Potter offering.

Henry Cavill fans find a new franchise ripe for the picking

Image via Netflix

Ever since Henry Cavill, formerly the face of several massive franchises, lost roles in both The Witcher and the DCU, his fans have been searching for the actor’s next big project. Warhammer 40K is all well and good, but the show is in its earliest possible stages, and Cavill stans want to see him heading another massive franchise much sooner.

They’ve now set their sights on the Game of Thrones franchise — or, more specifically, a potential Targaryen origin story. Fancasts are now placing Cavill in the role of Aegon I Targaryen, the man who conquered realms and created a dynasty. Cavill is guaranteed to shine in the role, and hey — we already know he looks great in a white wig.

No Stranger Things creatures appeared in Honor Among Thieves, but there’s always next movie

Image via Netflix

Dungeons & Dragons is experiencing a massive surge in interest, thanks to Honor Among Thieves and Stranger Things. The former takes place within the broad fantasy world in which the table top game is set, but the latter simply borrows names and creatures from the world, due to its main cast’s passion for the game.

DnD’s Vecna and Demogorgon don’t look much like the versions that appear in Stranger Things, but the creatures and characters themselves are a vital part of DnD lore. None of the DnD additions that appear in Stranger Things showed up in Honor Among Thieves, but there’s certainly no saying they won’t eventually make their way to the big screen. If a Dungeons & Dragons cinematic universe is in our future, we might just get to see some of those Stranger Things favorites on the big screen, and in the way they were originally imagined.