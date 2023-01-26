Latest Fantasy News: Netflix claims it doesn’t cancel popular shows, reigniting the ‘Warrior Nun’ fanbase

Netflix subscribers are once again up in arms, after the platform claimed it only cancels unpopular shows. A huge number of viewers can easily contest this claim, particularly in the wake of shows like Warrior Nun and 1899, and they’re not taking Netflix’s latest declaration lying down.

Other fantasy properties have far better prospects than those on Netflix’s chopping block, and fans are eyeing the future with hope. Shows like The Last of Us and the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves film prove that adaptations can succeed, when approached well, and viewers are hoping to see far more of their favorites get a similar treatment in the future.

Then there are the video game contributions to fantasy. The impending debut of Hogwarts Legacy remains a divisive topic, and some gamers are finding a workaround in Forspoken. The magical game won’t give you the same Wizarding World experience, but its robust magic system might give gamers the fantasy feel they’re looking for, without the attached implications of J.K. Rowling.

Red Wizards take center stage in the latest Honor Among Thieves trailer

Image via Paramount

A fresh Honor Among Thieves trailer introduced viewers to Red Wizards, and newcomers are intrigued. The crafty wizards appear to be the primary antagonists of the upcoming film — along with their army of the undead — and the closer look at their insidious plan is ramping up hype for Honor Among Thieves to a new level.

Forspoken might just work to fill that Hogwarts Legacy void

Image via Square Enix

A fresh, magical game is officially on the market. Forspoken released to PlayStation 5 and Windows on Jan. 24, and — despite average reviews — gamers are intrigued. The title offers up an overpowered magic system that makes gameplay easy, but addictive, and it could be the perfect alternative for magic-minded gamers hoping to avoid a Hogwarts Legacy purchase. Check out our review for Luminous Productions’ latest release.

Netflix spits in Warrior Nun’s face as it claims it doesn’t cancel successful shows

via Netflix

A bold and utterly absurd claim from Netflix is prompting ire from a range of subscribers, after Ted Sarandos stated that the platform has never canceled a successful show. The massive fanbase behind shows like Warrior Nun were quick to disagree, and drag Sarandos in the process.