It was only a couple of weeks ago that Warner Bros. announced they’re partnering up with New Line Cinema and Embracer Group to develop new Lord of the Rings movies, but the first spinoff in their new lineup, The War of the Rohirrim, is already being prepared for a showcase at The Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

In other news, Stranger Things showrunners tease fans with the work that’s still ongoing on the fifth and final season, even possibly hinting at a source of inspiration for the last few scripts.

Another disastrous fantasy movie finds new life on streaming, proving that people will watch anything as long as you deliver it to them one scroll at a time

Image via EuropaCorp

The Warrior’s Gate is a 2016 Chinese-French movie taking place in an alternate fantasy reality. The story revolves around a boy who spends his free time playing video games, but when he’s magically transported into one of these fictional worlds, he has to fight off adversaries, rescue a princess, and save an entire kingdom. I know, even the premise spells a disaster in the making, but it looks like HBO Max users are inclined to give it another chance.

The latest inspiration for Stranger Things writers leaves fans confused, to say the least

Image via Netflix

Stranger Things writers are hinting that one of their inspirations for the upcoming final outing of the Netflix juggernaut is A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L’Engle. Not that there’s anything wrong with the classic fantasy novel — besides not sharing any similarities with the Stranger Things world, that is — but since the latest adaptation of that story bombed at the box office despite boasting a star-studded cast, fans are understandably growing a little bit concerned.

Fans would already be wondering if Stranger Things can stick the landing or join a long list of divisive endings in the history of the entertainment world, even without these peculiar references inflaming the fandom’s worries. So, if this is the writers’ idea of selling the fifth season, they’re going about it completely wrong.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is coming to the Annecy film festival this Summer

Image via Warner Bros.

It seems The War of the Rohirrim is finally ready to leave the cutting-room floor. The anime, which shares continuity with Peter Jackson’s cinematic universe, is set to depict the story of the legendary Rohan king, Helm Hammerhand, and how he defeated a host of Easterlings against insurmountable odds. Miranda Otto, who portrayed Eowyn in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, is also making a comeback as the story’s narrator, so fans of the movies are pretty stoked about this spinoff.

Now, The War of the Rohirrim‘s producer has revealed that the film is indeed making its debut during this summer’s Annecy animation festival, which means Warner will be on its way to producing the next batch of films with Embracer in no time.