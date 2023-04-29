Latest Fantasy News: ‘Peter Pan & and Wendy’ arrives on Disney Plus to solid praise as fans flip-flop between Flounder hate and approval

The Little Mermaid has been subject to high praise and harsh criticism over the last few months, as longtime fans of the animated classic work to reconcile their expectations with the reality of the live-action adaptation.

The film itself doesn’t necessarily look bad — particularly considering how brief the glimpses we’ve gotten are — but certain aspects are enough to sour fan expectations for the flick. Flounder’s appearance, in particular, has riled up plenty of Disney die-hards, but there are those willing to voice their support for the overly-realistic talking fish.

Most news about The Little Mermaid is struggling to tread water alongside the big debut of Peter Pan & Wendy, which is overshadowing most other conversations in the fantasy sphere. The latest iteration of J.M. Barrie’s story is largely gaining praise from viewers and critics alike, who view it as an unnecessary, but charming, addition to the existing Peter Pan stories.

Even with fierce competition like The Little Mermaid, Sweet Tooth, and Peter Pan & Wendy pulling attention far from Max’s offering, House of the Dragon is still managing to cinch a headline or two. That’s largely due to its stellar performance at the BAFTA awards, which saw the long-concluded first season of the Game of Thrones spin-off take home several awards.

The Little Mermaid fans can’t decide how they feel about Flounder

via Disney

Criticism of Disney’s CGI has haunted each of the company’s recent live-action efforts, and The Little Mermaid is no different. The upcoming adaptation sports plenty of gorgeous visuals, but few fans were impressed by the first few glimpses of Ariel’s fishy friend Flounder. The overly-realistic looking fish was quickly derided by fans, only for far more supportive voices to emerge from the woodwork and defend his look. Not everyone is a fan — that’s for sure — but there are plenty of Flounder advocates ready to take up arms for their boy.

Peter Pan & Wendy garners praise for its performances, charm, and heart

Image via Disney Plus

There are already plenty of Peter Pan offerings on the market for longtime fans of the story to enjoy, so no one sees the release of Peter Pan & Wendy as overly necessary. Despite this, the film is earning praise from most viewers, who label it as nothing new — given its reliance on a century-old story — but still a worthwhile viewing experience. Jude Law’s performance along is enough to pull many viewers in, and the film’s overall execution is solid enough to make it well worth the 106 minute runtime.

House of the Dragon continues to gobble up awards

It’s really no surprise, given the popularity of HBO’s Game of Thrones spin-off, but House of the Dragon continues to rake in accolades in the wake of its first season. The prequel series was nominated for three BAFTA awards, and managed to take home each and every one of them. It cinched the awards for Best Make Up and Hair Design, Best Sound: Fiction, and Best Special, Visual & Graphic Effects. These awards join a slew of existing honors, including the Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama and Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television at the 2023 Costume Designers Guild Awards.