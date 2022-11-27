Stranger Things fans are, for lack of a better word, twiddling their thumbs until the fifth and final season concludes this ambitious story somewhere down the line. As with every other beloved franchise out there that not necessarily overstays its welcome, the Strangers also have a few ideas about the ultimate resolution, and it doesn’t necessarily bode well for the main heroine.

Meanwhile, House of the Dragon fans have just realized that its creator, George R.R. Martin, is actually encouraging folks to pick sides in the Greens vs. Blacks conflict, though for him, this has more to do with understanding the nuances of history’s conflicted narrative rather than feeding the furnaces of endless social media debates. If that conveniently happens to bolster the story’s reputation, well, we’re just going to have to accept that side effect.

At any rate, here’s your daily roundup of fantasy news and viral developments from around the online sphere.

Some people are still defending The Rings of Power even after its conclusion

The Rings of Power is one of the most divisive television shows in recent memory, splitting the Tolkien fandom down the middle and confusing everyone else about its prospects. Although many viewers are insisting on it being a middling live-action attempt despite its stupefying budget, the Prime series is garnering more love through the media in the form of second opinions and unpopular hot takes. The latest of this regenerative wave comes courtesy of a website well known among geek circles, so you might want to give it a read if you’re curious to see the case being made now.

George R.R. Martin encourages House of the Dragon fans to pick sides, but they’re not sure the man understands their partiality to the Blacks

George R.R. Martin has always wanted to highlight the morally gray nature of humanity by depicting it in earnest through the undercurrents of history. That creative inclination certainly reached new heights in Fire & Blood, on which House of the Dragon is based. Now that we’ve seen the entire story depicted in live-action with charismatic actors like Emma D’Arcy and Matt Damon leading the Black ensemble, fans can’t help but be partial to them. Even discussing a recent interview where Martin talked about the importance of treading that thin line between the Blacks and the Greens, most seem to favor Rhaenyra over Alicent and her father Otto. Perhaps House of the Dragon failed the story in that regard. Perhaps Rhaenyra and Daemon are too compelling for any reasonable discussion. But the result is nevertheless the same.

This is how Stranger Things should end, according to the fandom

You might think that everybody is clamoring for that happily ever after when it comes to their favorite Stranger Things characters, but it seems that the fandom’s best idea about how the story should end will give Greek tragedies a run for their money, at least so far as Eleven is concerned. Indeed, in a recent Reddit thread which most Strangers seem to agree with, it’s suggested that Eleven should take Vecna’s place as the new ruler of the Upside Down, as it’s the only way the world can live in peace and not worry about more gates opening into that hellish reflection of reality. And what if poor Mike will be traumatized beyond hope for the rest of his life? There always seems to a price to pay for young protagonists, and theirs is certainly due after all these years.