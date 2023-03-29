Latest Fantasy News: The arrival of ‘The Way of Water’ on streaming prompts a renewed wave of criticism as gameplay footage from ‘Tears of the Kingdom’ dazzles

[Correction 5:30am CT: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that Avatar: The Way of Water is available to stream on Disney Plus]

The release of gameplay footage from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is renewing hype for an already highly-anticipated title. The sequel to 2017’s Breath of the Wild is heaping a range of added abilities on top of already-established favorites, and fans are foaming at the mouth in anticipation.

The furor surrounding Tears of the Kingdom is hugely detracting from the attention Avatar: The Way of Water should be getting, as it arrives on streaming. The hugely-lucrative fantasy film is officially available to watch on various streaming and VOD platforms like Apple TV and Prime Video, but viewers are largely finding themselves unimpressed by the second Avatar flick.

The three hours it takes to complete a Way of Water viewing could be put toward other properties, like Netflix’s second season of Shadow and Bone. The series hit a few stumbling blocks in its second season, but fans are still flooding the streamer to enjoy the latest foray into Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse. Season two provides an expansive look at Kaz Brekker’s history and trauma, but it still left some fans confused as to what actually plagues the Crow’s cynical boss.

The Way of Water’s streaming release prompts renewed criticism

Image via 20th Century Studios

James Cameron’s second Avatar flick is officially available to binge at home, and folks who missed the film in theaters are flocking to enjoy it. Many are finding themselves disappointed, however, as they feast their eyes on a film that many feel is all polish, no substance. It’s visually stunning, sure, and it’s got a great cast, but is that enough to forgive a bland story and unreasonably long runtime? Some viewers don’t think so.

Gamers melt into puddles of excitement in the wake of Tears of the Kingdom gameplay feature

Image via Nintendo Direct

Gameplay footage from Nintendo’s upcoming Tears of the Kingdom is ramping up the hype train, as gamers drool over the many possibilities fresh mechanics will offer. The inclusion of a new “Fuse” ability, in particular, delighted fans, as the dreamt up the many creative endeavors the feature will allow for. Floating cars and wild, many-pronged weapons are all in our future, once the sequel to 2017’s Breath of the Wild officially drops.

Season two of Shadow and Bone takes a stab at Kaz’s mental illness

Shadow and Bone/Netflix

Kaz Brekker’s background and trauma were far more openly explored in season two of Netflix’s Shadow and Bone, but the show’s lack of followthrough when it comes to its more gruesome moments left many fans wanting. Kaz suffers from a condition called haphephobia in Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse — stemming from his brother’s death, and his time on the Reaper’s Barge — and it’s starting to rear its head in Netflix’s adaptation. The show touched on the trauma Kaz suffered on Ketterdam’s streets and in its harbors, but it didn’t do the best job explaining how, and why, Kaz continues to deal with fallout from that long-ago loss.