Latest ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Set Photos Tease a Major Team Update

The Guardians are back in a big way, baby. Three years after we last saw them in Avengers: Endgame, Star-Lord and his squad return this summer for Thor: Love and Thunder before making their Disney Plus debut in December’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday. However, the good times will then come to an end with next May’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, confirmed to be the team’s final outing.

But at least the threequel will deliver on something fans have been waiting years to see before the gang fly off into the sunset. The latest photos from the Guardians 3 shoot have emerged online and they reveal that the team will get a major upgrade in the movie that will delight comic book readers.

But, first, a warning. As filming is almost complete, these images may well come from scenes taking place towards the movie’s end. So, if you’re even partially spoiler-phobic, you might want to proceed with caution. Otherwise, ogle the snaps to your heart’s content via the tweets below:

Yes, the set photos capture Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan in updated costumes as Peter Quill and Nebula. These matching blue outfits with red trimming are a direct lift from the team’s uniform from the source material. This is a big deal as, outside of the team donning Ravager uniforms in the final act of the first film, the MCU’s Guardians have never had matching suits before. But it looks like they’ll become more of an official unit in Guardians 3.

What’s more, other pics showcase a number of actors in elaborate animalistic masks and prosthetics. These could be the New Men, a race of genetically altered beasts created by the High Evolutionary, also known as Rocket’s creator, who is believed to be the flick’s main villain. Remember, Rocket is expected to be a central player in this one.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has managed to avoid the recent Marvel Studios schedule shuffle, so it’s still on course to drop on May 5, 2023.