Latest Horror News: ‘The Exorcist’ sequel could trigger fainting as early ‘The Boogeyman’ reviews promise another Stephen King hit

If you were lucky enough, then you were able to stream Scream VI for free AND in its entirety on Twitter yesterday. Unfortunately, the videos have since been removed for copyright, denying those that didn't receive an opportunity to watch it. Nevertheless, we've got an abundance of spooky content to keep you entertained in today's daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. From The Exorcist: Believer packing an assortment of scares to The Boogeyman reviews being entirely positive, there's plenty to look forward to in the world of spook.

Before you start mapping out your plans for a gore-velous weekend, follow along as we explore the latest updates in the horror realm.

The Exorcist sequel could very well be setting up some vomit-inducing madness

Image via Warner Bros.

After it was revealed at CinemaCon yesterday that David Gordon Green’s Exorcist legacy sequel finally obtained an official name, horror fanatics have been scrambling to uncover more details about the project. Interestingly enough, brief footage that was shown of the movie to audiences yesterday apparently terrified folks. That being said, its eye-popping budget means the film could create some vomit-inducing moments that the 1973 movie initially created. This is gonna be a good one, for sure.

Speaking of legacy sequels, it’s hard to discount that Psycho II is the GOAT

Image via Universal

Over the years, there has been an overabundance of legacy sequels in franchises that have long burned out its flame. And since slasher products like Halloween and Friday the 13th have done this to death, a large portion of fanatics over on Reddit have celebrated Psycho II’s brilliance and perfection — despite Alfred Hitchcock’s OG being considered a staple in the horror genre. Nevertheless, it’s hard to deny that both movies are a vital part of the spooktacular catalog.

Stephen King secures another horror hit with The Boogeyman

Image via 20th Century Studios

Much like every other panel at CinemaCon yesterday, the horror genre was rewarded with a special prize by catching an exclusive glimpse at The Boogeyman — the latest film adaptation based on novelist Stephen King’s incredible work. And if early reviews are of any indication, then it’s now clear that King has pioneered another fantastic hit — with a variety of no-nonsense critics insisting that the movie “freaking rules” and a “beautifully shot” piece of cinema. We’re now intrigued more than ever!

Slither back in tomorrow, Norman Bates stans, for a brand-new horror roundup.