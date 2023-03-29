Latest Horror News: The re-casting conversation for Freddy Krueger is underway as Nic Cage deliciously outlines Dracula inspirations

Slither in for an all-new Terrifying Tuesday, spooky sparklers! Although we’re still a while away from the cool Spring breeze turning into the crisp Autumn wind, that hasn’t stopped the versatile community from releasing an overabundance of content that you’ll simply want to sink your teeth into. Without skipping a beat, the best of the very best will be examined in today’s daily horror roundup right here at We Got This Covered. Today’s collection of news will specifically focus on a particular A Nightmare on Elm Street fascination, along with Nic Cage dishing on his Count Dracula inspirations.

So, open up your coffins, strap on your sharpest fangs, and prepare to sink your teeth into the newest updates in the ever-popular land of horror.

Nic Cage’s Renfield inspiration was fueled by plenty of Dracula performances

Image via Universal Pictures

The passionate horror community is eagerly awaiting Nic Cage’s long-awaited performance as Dracula in horror-comedy Renfield. Ahead of the movie’s official release early next month, stars Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult decided to sit down for a special Reddit AMA to reveal which film performances were used as inspiration for Renfield. Unsurprisingly, Cage listed several Dracula performances — which includes Gary Oldman and horror legend Christpher Lee.

The future casting selection for Freddy Krueger is officially underway

Image via New Line Cinema

The hot topic of deciding which actor will portray horror villain Freddy Krueger next has long been a prominent discussion. Of course, the role was made infamous by horror legend Robert Englund, although the actor has announced on more than one occasion that he has no plans to ever play Krueger again. As a result, the horror community continues to offer up a bed of names and remain hopeful that a worthy actor will portray the crazed killer in an upcoming project.

Scream queen Samara Weaving has already eyed her next spooky project

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

When you’ve got a scream queen as talented and memorable as Samara Weaving, then it’s only a matter of time until a red carpet of roles is completely rolled out. And now, such has been the case for the 31-year-old actress, who is now set to star in a thriller-horror for Paramount. The news comes fresh on the heels of Weaving’s notable performance in Scream VI, where she delivered her world-famous scream that pierces right through you.

Buckle in for another fresh-faced horror roundup back here tomorrow.