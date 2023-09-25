Latest Marvel News: A multiverse much older and less interesting than Marvel’s enjoys a resurgence as ‘Deadpool 3’ stars get erroneously trashed

That word does not mean what you think it means.

Thanks largely to Marvel – which always tends to be the case when a blockbuster craze is born and then beaten into submission – multiverses are now Hollywood’s in thing. However, there’s one significantly older and a lot less entertaining that’s been reborn as Kevin Feige’s sandbox remains stalled.

Elsewhere, The Marvels still can’t seem to catch a break no matter how little or large its production budget turns out to be, while a fundamental misunderstanding of why writers and actors are on strike leads to the key creatives behind Deadpool 3 taking a misguided bashing that backfired in style.

The Multiverse Saga has nothing on Spy Kids, which is a sign of where we’re at as a society

Image via Netflix

With the strikes grinding the entirety of the MCU to a halt bar the projects that were already completed – many of which have been stricken with the release date domino effect anyway – Robert Rodriguez has been given the freedom to swoop in and re-cement himself as the unsung ruler of cinematic multiverses.

Based on the filmmaker’s own musings, Spy Kids: Armageddon is the ninth installment in his wide-ranging output of loosely and/or tangentially connected movies, one which also happens to be the number one hit on the biggest streaming service on the planet. Take that, Feige.

The Marvels gets trolled for being too cheap and too expensive in the space of 24 hours

Image via Marvel Studios

Haters and naysayers were thrilled to discover The Marvels was tied with Ant-Man as the cheapest feature in MCU history with a budget of $130 million, proudly operating under the assumption that Marvel tightened the purse strings because the studio shares their misguided disdain for Brie Larson and her ongoing adventures as Carol Danvers.

Fast forward 24 hours, and haters and naysayers were thrilled to discover The Marvels was one of the most expensive non-Avengers features in MCU history with a budget of $220 million, proudly operating under the assumption that Marvel loosened the purse strings because the studio sought to salvage the rampaging dumpster fire that is Brie Larson and her ongoing adventures of Carol Danvers. Yep, that’s where we’re at.

People having lunch suddenly designated as scabbing, which is most definitely is not

Image via Hugh Jackman/Instagram

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy recently shared a picture of himself, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman sitting down for a bite to eat, captioned with the innocent enough tagline of “three amigos waiting to shoot again.” Innocuous stuff, unless you don’t understand the strikes and fail to comprehend what “scabbing is.”

One social media user weighed in by commenting they were nothing but “three scabs doing nothing to help the cause,” which… isn’t what it is. Ignoring that Reynolds and Jackman quite literally donated a million dollars each to the cause they supposedly aren’t helping, bros lunching simply isn’t even close to nearing the definition of the term.

