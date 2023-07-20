Can you believe we’ve only got one episode left to go of Secret Invasion? Well, at least it keeps delivering the surprises, even if they’re not always good ones. For example, the latest installment of the Disney Plus show has caused Marvel mathematicians to realize the streamer has been seriously short-changing us with this series after initially promising it would deliver a lot more content. Meanwhile, attempts to keep the memory of an OG Avenger alive are leaving us intrigued.

Cold, hard facts prove Disney Plus has been seriously overselling Secret Invasion, and basically all its Disney Plus shows

Screengrab via Disney Plus

In the run-up to Secret Invasion‘s release, director Ali Selim promised that it would be a “six-hour movie.” It’s the sort of thing we’ve heard about all of Marvel’s Disney Plus shows, with the six-parters often labeled as six-hour events. And yet, the numbers have been crunched, and Secret Invasion is set to fall far short of six hours in total length, unless next week’s season finale is a Marvel Studios movie unto itself. And, when you think about it, this is also the case of many other series too, such as Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel. We’ve been drinking the Kool-Aid for too long, but now we’re finally starting to wake up and see Marvel’s been scamming us.

A cameo and a callback ensure a much-missed MCU hero is kept alive in Secret Invasion episode five

Screengrab via Disney Plus

Secret Invasion‘s penultimate episode definitely wins the award for the most unlikely MCU returning cameo, as O-T Fabbenle’s Rick Mason — who first appeared in Black Widow — was not exactly at the top of our lists of Marvel characters we thought would be returning. Add in the return of the Widow’s Veil, the Mission: Impossible-alike face-changing device introduced way back in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Marvel definitely seems to be keen to keep the memory of Natasha Romanoff alive. We’d best not kid ourselves into believing Scarlett Johansson’s about to return to the franchise, though.

MCU fans finally snap and declare they hope they’ve seen the last of the most important object in the entire universe

Image via Marvel Studios

It’s fair to say the Multiverse Saga has been missing a bit of the sparkle the Infinity Saga had in spades, so you might think that the MCU bringing back a certain sparkly fashion accessory that made such an impact on Marvel Phases One through Three would be a good idea. And yet, in a surprising twist, fans have unanimously declared that the Infinity Gauntlet should be left in the franchise’s past. The idea was floated that Thanos’ favorite toy could be folded back into the narrative, perhaps in conjunction with Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Adam Warlock, but it seems that Marvel folks have thrown down the gauntlet and they don’t want to see the Infinity Stones ever again.

