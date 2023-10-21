Latest Marvel News: An Avenger’s brother belatedly enters the MCU as Brie Larson could be escorted out of the franchise by the fashion police

Is Thor an Asgardian deity or is he a soap opera character?

Sometimes it feels like Chris Hemsworth is still in Home and Away (the Australian soap that made his name) as the God of Thunder’s MCU history has seen his family life take some ludicrous twists and turns, like discovering he had a secret sister in Thor: Ragnarok. He’s not even currently on our screens but still, the Odin family tree is getting more complicated thanks to Loki. Yet still not as complicated as what the heck is going on with Brie Larson‘s Marvel future.

Daniel Craig’s near-miss MCU role is finally canon, thanks to Loki season 2

Image via Marvel Comics

Thanks to an eyebrow-raising Easter egg from Loki season 2, episode 3, Balder the Brave is officially part of MCU canon. Who is that, you might ask? Balder is yet another brother of Thor and son of Odin, a character who very nearly appeared in Doctor Strange 2… as played by Daniel Craig! With EP Kevin Martin confirming this was inserted in order to open the door for Balder to make an appearance, fingers crossed that the former James Bond can make a cameo in season 3. “The name’s Balder. Balder the Brave.” Eh, it doesn’t have quite the same ring to it, but Danny C could probably make it work.

As Jonathan Majors makes waves in the MCU, Disney is still burying his new movie coming in less than 2 months

Image via Marvel Studios

Moreover, this same episode finally marks Jonathan Majors’ first on-screen appearance in the MCU since Quantumania — in other words, his first appearance since his off-screen troubles began. While that may suggest Marvel is A-OK with the actor, parent company Disney looks to still have cold feet. Swiping the distribution rights to awards-contender Magazine Dreams seemed like a win-win following Majors’ meteoric rise to the top of the box office in early 2023, but now it looks like Disney is regretting its decision. The film is now just seven weeks from release and we haven’t even got a trailer yet.

Captain Marvel foregoes fashionable footwear in new The Marvels footage… and she might be out of the MCU

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

Yes, you read that right… Captain Marvel wears Crocs in The Marvels, it has been confirmed. Wait, what? Isn’t that the big news you wanted? No? OK, fine, but I’m personally still in the denial stage of this development. According to a new tell-all book about the secrets of the MCU, Brie Larson has “grown disillusioned” with the MCU after so much endless toxic backlash and is looking to get out of the game ASAP. Carol Danvers die-hards everywhere are obviously praying there’s no truth to this, but it would be tragically believable. Still, as Loki teaches out, the future’s not immutable so let’s just enjoy the present for now and continue to look forward to Larson’s return in The Marvels.