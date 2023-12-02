Latest Marvel News: ‘Aquaman 2’ could open to an unlucky $13 million more than ‘The Marvels’ as Chris Hemsworth gears up for a crossover with a rumored ‘Fantastic Four’ fave

The Marvels, I would love to cut you a break, but the universe just ain’t having it.

Sadly, things just keep going from awful to atrocious for the MCU’s final film of the year, as it struggles to make any kind of impact at the box office. So to hear that DC’s incoming festive blockbuster could outperform it is not exactly the gift that Marvel was hoping to find under its Christmas tree.

Elsewhere, fresh off renewed Thor 5 speculation, Chris Hemsworth is all set to team up with everyone’s new favorite rumored Fantastic Four cast member next spring. Just not in the way you’re maybe expecting…

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom might just gain a royal victory of The Marvels over its Christmas opening weekend

Image via Warner Bros.

If there’s been one constant in the sea of ever-changing predictions about 2023’s superhero offerings, it’s that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was going to flop. Coming out over a full year after James Gunn’s rebooted DCU was announced, rendering it entirely obsolete, not to mention existing in the shadow of everything to do with Amber Heard, Aquaman 2 clearly had no hope of swimming to the surface.

And yet, as per Deadline, the latest box office projections indicate it could open to a chunkier financial haul than The Marvels. The Lost Kingdom is being pitched somewhere in the $50-60 million range, which isn’t exceptional, but it indicates it could rise above the disappointing $47 million haul of The Marvels. It’s the promise of more from that octopus drummer, isn’t it? He’s the real star power here.

Tom Holland sure sounds like he’s very reluctant to make Spider-Man 4

Image via Marvel Studios

To continue the Marvel/DC crossover theme, it doesn’t take a detective of Batman’s caliber to deduce that Tom Holland has had cold feet on doing more Spider-Man movies for a long time now. Well, he’s finally come out and detailed his position on what it would take to get him back for Spider-Man 4, and it sounds like he’s really taking Marvel and Sony to task.

Holland has stressed that, although he’s “actively engaging in conversations” with the studios about Spidey 4, he will only sign on if “a way to do justice to the character” can be found. “I won’t make another one for the sake of making another one,” is what he said, which presumably left a lot of studio execs having neurological breakdowns like robots from 1950s sci-fi and screaming “does not compute!” as smoke poured out their ears.

Chris Hemsworth and potential Silver Surfer Anya Taylor-Joy jump ship to another franchise

Screenshot via Warner Bros. Pictures

Is Thor 5 happening? Is Anya Taylor-Joy really our female Silver Surfer? Who knows, but what we can say is that the two stars are set to lead Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The long-awaited prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road just dropped its first trailer, and it promises that this one is set to be the action highlight of the year, much like its predecessor was back in 2015. Although whether we’ll be able to enjoy the hi-octane visuals without getting too distracted by Hemsworth’s artificial schnoz remains to be seen. It steals the screen so much in the trailer that it’s easy to imagine Marvel has already hired it for Fantastic Four to play Taylor-Joy’s cosmic surfboard.