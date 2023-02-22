In another Earth out there in the multiverse, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actually turned out to be the dark and dramatic Phase Five opener we were anticipating, but here in the universe we’re stuck in, we’re lumbered with the one that Marvel tampered with just weeks before its release date. Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr.’s chances of an Iron Man return are revealed as a Thunderbolts star gets real about how much they’re looking forward to reprising their role. Or, more accurately, how much they’re dreading it…

Quantumania critics uncover cold, hard evidence that Marvel switched out the movie’s ending at the last minute

Image via Marvel Studios

We all know Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘s ending sucked, but in the strangest turn of events, it turns out the movie almost had a totally different one… less than a month ago. Eagle-eyed Ant-Man antis have realized that reshoots from as recently as mid-January were for the movie’s final scenes, thereby confirming the conclusion that everyone’s criticizing as feeling tacked-on and unearned was… Well, pretty much exactly that. Maybe this is one time where the studio should have known when to stop tinkering.

David Harbour is not looking forward to shooting Thunderbolts straight after Stranger Things 5

Photo via Marvel Studios

Pray for David Harbour, as the guy has one busy year ahead of him. Immediately after completing work on the much-anticipated final season of Stranger Things, the Red Guardian star has to hop straight into work on an arguably even more demanding job with Marvel’s Thunderbolts, which kicks off filming this summer. Harbour, who’s known for speaking plainly (just look at his honesty about his awful Hellboy reboot), has admitted that he’s already “exhausted” at the mere thought of his busy schedule. Still, his bank balance come the end of the year will probably make his sacrifice worth it.

Studio declares Robert Downey Jr. will never return to the MCU, literally no one believes it

Screengrab via YouTube/YouTube Movies and TV

Iron Man’s MCU journey might’ve ended with Avengers: Endgame, but Marvel fans have always theorized that the Multiverse Saga could mean a Tony Stark variant might drop by somewhere. If taken at face value, however, the latest comments from producer Stephen Broussard rule out this possibility as he’s said that there’s no chance of Robert Downey Jr. returning to the franchise. Still, folks are so determined to make their dreams come true that many are flat-out ignoring the claim in the belief that Marvel is simply attempting to keep a Secret Wars cameo a, well, secret. Are they perceptive or deluded? We’ll have to wait and see.

