Latest Marvel News: As Samuel L. Jackson leaves ‘Secret Invasion’ behind, a ‘Spider-Man’ veteran’s mooted MCU comeback takes a surprising turn

It’s amazing how MCU news items that would’ve blown the minds of every Marvel lover even, say, five years ago are now not just taken from granted but actively campaigned against by those burned by the Multiverse Saga so far. Case in point, the chance of a former universally beloved veteran of the Spider-Man franchise who could once do no wrong returning for Avengers: Secret Wars should be a moment for monumental celebration. But actually it’s leaving fans wanting to put some dirt in Marvel’s eye.

Sam Raimi being the rumored top choice to direct Avengers: Secret Wars isn’t going down as you might expect

Image via Marvel Studios

The mystery of who could direct Secret Wars has been one of the biggest questions we’ve had about the MCU’s future, as it seems like obvious suspect, Shang-Chi‘s Destin Daniel Cretton, wouldn’t be pulling a Russo brothers and helming both parts of the Multiverse Saga’s grand finale. In theory, then, the news that Sam Raimi might just be Marvel’s top pick for the job — the guy who gave us the ground-breaking Spider-Man trilogy — should, by rights, be met with total acclaim. However, it seems some were left so unimpressed by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness they don’t trust him to direct this one. What’s the problem? It’s not like he’s ever failed to deliver a satisfying ending to a superhero saga before now… Oh, never mind.

Samuel L. Jackson may have found his next project after guiding the MCU to a new low in Secret Invasion

Image via Disney Plus

Give it time and Secret Invasion is destined to disappear from our memories. One day we’ll be able to look back with laughter and say, “hey, remember when Emilia Clarke got Drax’s arm?” It’s probably too soon for that for those still scarred by the worst-reviewed Marvel project in history (the finale, anyway), but it looks like Samuel L. Jackson is already leaving the disastrous Disney Plus series in his rearview mirror as he lands his next project. The prolific star is reported to have signed up to feature opposite The Suicide Squad‘s Joel Kinnaman in indie action movie The Beast, in which Jackson would ironically play the U.S. president this time instead of trying to save him from the Skrulls.

Deadpool 3 could be strengthening its ties to Fox’s failed past and Marvel’s heavily scrutinized future

Image via 20th Century Fox

Just when you thought Deadpool 3 couldn’t get more crowded — I don’t know about anyone else, but I’m still not over those Taylor Swift cameo rumors — yet one more star has been rumored to be making an appearance. This time, it’s an old enemy of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds from way back in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Namely, Sabretooth himself Liev Schreiber. But even if it is mostly pre-occupied with tipping its cowl to the past, DP3 may even find time to tease Secret Wars too, according to talk of it featuring some kind of Battleworld connection. Resting the fate of the Multiverse Saga on Wade Wilson’s shoulders is probably a smart move from Marvel at this point.

If somebody told you the Marvel news was all dried up and Kevin Feige didn’t have a care in the world, somebody lied, so watch out for further MCU updates any minute now.