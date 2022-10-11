Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch reveals how he saved ‘Doctor Strange 2’ as a Disney Plus hero’s future is assured

Happy Monday, Marvel mavens. We kick off this new week with some intriguing reveals about the MCU’s recent past as well as a welcome promise about its future. First of all, Benedict Cumberbatch has opened up about his own contribution to Multiverse of Madness that totally changed the film, while the leading man of one of the studio’s Disney Plus series confirms that they are definitely not done with this franchise. Let’s get cracking…

Cumberbatch talks how he flipped the script on Disney for Doctor Strange 2

Image via Marvel Studios

It’s no secret that Doctor Strange 2 maybe wasn’t what every Marvel fan was hoping it would be, but it sounds like it could’ve disappointed folks even more if it wasn’t for the Master of the Mystic Arts himself, Benedict Cumberbatch. The British star has admitted that he rewrote the dialogue for the scene where 616’s Strange meets his dark variant as he felt it was too “saccharine” and he wanted to resurrect the less sentimental tone of original director Scott Derrickson. Cumberbatch has also stressed that he felt like the only one safeguarding the character’s integrity on this movie. Yikes.

Moon Knight will rise again (at some point), Oscar Isaac assures us

Image via Marvel Studios

Marvel has still yet to confirm second seasons for the majority of its Disney Plus shows, but our Moon Knight Oscar Isaac has now caused Marc Spector/Steven Grant stans to let out a sigh of relief as he’s promised us that we haven’t seen the last of Khonshu’s avatar in the MCU. Isaac confirmed the good news at this weekend’s New York Comic-Con. He didn’t specify when we can expect to see him next, though, so that’s up for the fans to decide. Midnight Sons, anyone?

Black Panther fans won’t forgive Wakanda Forever if it fails this character again

Image via Marvel Studios

Everything we’ve seen about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever so far looks legitimately phenomenal, but some folks are still nervous that the incoming sequel is going to repeat the mistakes of its predecessor and shortchange a pivotal character a second time. I’m talking, of course, about Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia, who many believed didn’t get the chance to shine that she deserved in 2018’s first film. Some folks would even prefer it if she turned out to be our new Black Panther over Shuri. Hey, it could happen…

The most important extra in the entire MCU has been identified

Image via Marvel Studios

The Avengers might get all the credit for saving the day, but let’s not overlook the so-called little people who help protect the world in less noticeable ways. Case in point, wannabe Watchers have determined the most important extra in the whole MCU. It’s actually Boy on Dock (Maxwell Newman), that kid thrown into the river by a HYDRA agent in Captain America: The First Avenger. If he hadn’t encouraged Steve Rogers to go catch the villain, the entire history of Earth-616 would be very different.

