What are two of the most divisive and controversial Marvel movies of the lot? Captain Marvel and Thor: Love and Thunder are certainly in the top five, for differing reasons. It’s interesting, then, that both of these films have been addressed in some form over the past 24 hours, with Odinson himself Chris Hemsworth offering a kind of apology for the much-disliked 2022 flick while an unlikely defender has risen up to avenge the unfair backlash Brie Larson and the women of the MCU have faced over the years. Let’s dive in…

Chris Hemsworth says he’s sorry for Thor: Love and Thunder… Or one aspect of it

via Marvel Studios

It’s what fans have been waiting months to hear — Chris Hemsworth has finally said “sorry” for Thor: Love and Thunder… Well, kinda. Although some less-forgiving folks would likely demand that the Australian star and Taika Waititi write a ten-page letter of apology for the way the fourquel turned out, Hemsworth has at least volunteered a mea culpa for something that occurred in the movie, in a joking response to Hercules himself Brett Goldstein talking about his MCU debut during a recent talk show appearance. At least it was related to Russell Crowe’s Zeus, one of the film’s biggest misses if you ask some people.

The mother of all modern female superheroes blasts “backwards” MCU fans for sexist “male” mentality

Image via Marvel Studios

In many ways, you could argue that Buffy the Vampire Slayer paved the way for the glut of female-led superhero projects we have these days, with Sarah Michelle Gellar’s high school heroine acting as something of a proto-Captain Marvel. So the Wolf Pack actress has more than earned the right to stand up for her fellow superpowered women, like Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, against what she describes as the “backwards” fans who hit back at any female-fronted comic book project, which she puts down to an outdated mentality that the genre needs to focus around the “male superhero.” Gellar’s being slaying for decades, and it’s good to know she’s still got it.

ScarJo almost rocked a very different, but comic-book accurate, look in Black Widow

Image via Marvel Studios

Speaking of Marvel’s female superheroes, Scarlet Johansson memorably got her own movie as Natasha Romanoff at long last in 2021’s Black Widow, although sadly the film fell some way short of being one of the studio’s best. It wouldn’t have fixed any of its narrative problems, but maybe fans would’ve warmed to the movie’s characterization of Nat to a stronger degree if she was rocking this more comic book accurate hairdo in Black Widow. Some newly unveiled concept art has offered us a glimpse at the S.H.I.E.L.D. agent with a spiffy shorn-off hairdo, which we now kind of wish had made it to the screen. Ah, well, there’s always next time… Oh. Right. Nevermind.

