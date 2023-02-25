Just yesterday, we learned that Captain America: New World Order is filming next month and yet even Anthony Mackie has yet to see the script for it, and now we’re hearing a similarly worrying update about an even more important future entry in the MCU. Elsewhere, even more Fantastic Four casting rumors have fans ready to clobber the truth out of Marvel. Last but not least, the most divisive part of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania speaks out about their role in the threequel.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty scribe admits its “so far behind” schedule, so thanks Quantumania

Image via Marvel Studios

Jeff Loveness makes his MCU writing debut with Quantumania, which honestly isn’t the most auspicious of entrances to the franchise, but in addition it seems his work on Ant-Man 3 has had a knock-on effect on his high-profile next Marvel gig — writing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Loveness has admitted that he’s “so far behind” on finishing up his screenplay for the next big team-up event, which only adds further fuel to those rumors that Avengers 5 is set to be delayed past its current May 2025 release date. At this point, Jonathan Majors will have a dynasty of his own before the movie’s out.

Latest Fantastic Four rumors pointing to a Sony star inspiring Sue Storm has fans kicking up a… fuss

Image via Marvel Comics

Another day, another Fantastic Four casting rumor. This one states that Marvel is hunting for a “Dakota Johnson type” for Invisible Woman. While some fans are actually OK with the Madame Web star being used as a template for the MCU’s Sue Storm, most are just sick and tired of all these endless updates and seem about ready to ring some necks to get some actual official news on what’s going on with the movie, which is coming to us from WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman. Unfortunately, the likelihood is the studio is going to keep any casting announcements under its hat until this summer’s Comic-Con, at the earliest.

MODOK speaks out on being the most mocked part of Ant-Man 3

via Marvel Studios

There’s a lot that Quantumania gets wrong, but ask most Marvel Comics readers and they will probably point to its depiction of M.O.D.O.K. as the movie’s greatest crime. The Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing himself, though, has now spoken out in defense of his misunderstood alter ego. Returning Ant-Man actor Corey Stoll has defend this wildly different take on the egg-headed antagonist as the perfect MCU interpretation of the villain, revealing that he’s of the belief that it “really works.” What with this and Stoll’s co-star describing M.O.D.O.K.’s scenes as being like Shakespeare, we’re starting to wonder if the cast is talking about the same movie we are…

The Multiverse Saga might already be falling at the first hurdle, but the Marvel marathon never ends so be on the lookout for even more of the latest MCU news.