Latest Marvel News: ‘The Marvels’ knows it’s the MCU’s last hope to turn around 12 months of trouble as a Disney Plus director hits back

In more ways than one, we are in the endgame now. The endgame, that is, of Marvel‘s 2023. As the year begins to draw to a close, the next two major MCU releases are coming our way, in the form of Loki season 2 and The Marvels. Unfortunately, one of them isn’t looking as sharp as it should be, leaving all our hopes on the other’s shoulders. Yes, it seems that Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers is once again carrying the franchise on her back, and even Marvel knows it.

The Marvels promo is a timely reminder that it all rests on Brie Larson amid Loki season 2 review slump

Image via Marvel Studios

In timing that is likely not planned but couldn’t be more perfect, the latest promo for The Marvels sees Nick Fury implore Carol Danvers to come to the rescue. “Captain Marvel, we need you to save the world,” he asks, which pretty much feels like Kevin Feige talking to Brie Larson about the fate of the MCU’s Phase 5. Sadly Loki season 2 is receiving more lukewarm reviews than we’d like, meaning that it rests with the Captain Marvel sequel this November to turn things around and end what has really been a troublesome 12 months for Marvel on a high.

Even Moon Knight‘s director wishes Moon Knight had been a movie

Image via Disney Plus

You know how, when you’re watching one of Marvel’s streaming series, you think “hmm, this is OK, but it would be better as a movie?” Well, it turns out that the people making these things are thinking the exact same thing. Moon Knight Mohamed Diab didn’t hold back when asked about the potential of a movie for Oscar Isaac’s multi-faceted hero, arguing that he felt the exorbitantly expensive and protracted production of the show cramped his creativity. “I could have done the action 10 times better, but in less time,” is what Diab said when regretting the long-form format. If Marvel really isn’t saving money on these series and they’re more difficult to make? It does make you wonder… why make them?

Will Loki season 2 address the biggest plot hole of all — Loki himself?

Image via Marvel Studios

Yes, we’re officially entering our Loki season 2 era, but although we’re still excited for the new episodes (despite the reviews) there’s one big plot hole that we’re all but guaranteed not to be addressed in the next run of the Tom Hiddleston vehicle. And that plot hole is Loki himself. When you study the God of Mischief’s depiction in his own series, it brings up some very tough-to-answer questions about his portrayal in his earlier parts of the MCU, making them hard to reconcile as the same character. OK, so, yes, they are technically two different characters (or variants, rather) but that doesn’t cut it as a full explanation. Plot holes can be ignored, but not when they’re literally the walking, talking face of the show.