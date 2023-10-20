Latest Marvel News: ‘The Marvels’ spoils a secret cameo and reaps the rewards as the MCU’s most-hyped team threaten to assemble one man short

MCU fans are complex creatures. On the one hand, we want to preserve the surprises of each new Marvel movie until we get the chance to witness it on the big screen. On the other hand, we want all the information right now. So The Marvels‘ tactic to boost interest by spoiling an unexpected cameo ahead of time was a risky one, but, you know what, it appears to have paid off. Meanwhile, just in case you’re out there, Martin Scorsese, you might not want to read what we have to say about Killers of the Flower Moon.

The Marvels now tracking to have the weakest MCU opening since Ant-Man (not Quantumania)

Image via Marvel Studios

Initial box office projections for The Marvels were shockingly low, inspiring fear it could be as big of a stinker as DC’s Black Adam and The Flash. Thankfully, things have now picked up a little, but it’s still tracking to be the weakest MCU opening since Ant-Man. Er, that’s the 2015 film, not the threequel that just came out in February. That’s not a major turnaround, then, but it’s something. Whether it has anything to do with Marvel’s decision to spoil a major Thor-related cameo in a recent promo we can only speculate, but it couldn’t have hurt, right?

The Young Avengers could be missing one key member of the team when they eventually assemble

Image via Marvel Studios

Don’t get too scared yet, as this is just a rumor, but the latest word on the Young Avengers indicates that one member of the team who’s already appeared in the MCU might still miss out on their spot on the roster once the next generation of Earth’s Mightiest heroes assemble. Specifically, the studio allegedly has no interest at the present time in doing anything more with Eli Bradley/Patriot, who first appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but all the faces featured in the above image — including Kate Bishop, Kamala Khan, and Quantumania‘s Cassie Lang — plus Wiccan and Speed will supposedly return.

Killers of the Flower Moon might have the same RT score as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. but it’s making less money than Morbius

Image via Sony

The king of the MCU haters he may be, but Martin Scorsese’s latest slice of real cinema just can’t avoid the Marvel comparisons. For starters, Killers of the Flower Moon ironically opened to the same stunning Rotten Tomatoes score as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but now its opening weekend numbers aren’t looking so spiffy. In an embarrassing development, the Leonard DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone picture is on course to earn less than Sony’s infamous bomb Morbius — the movie that made even the most loyal of Marvel fans wonder if Scorsese was onto something with his whole “down with superhero films” spiel. You really couldn’t make it up.

You know what else you couldn’t make up? A nine-time comic book movie veteran pulling a Scorsese and urging Marvel to hit pause on its cinematic universe. Stay tuned for more unexpected updates from MCU-land.